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2026 October 20   09:20

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Maersk-Hapag Gemini launches new Asia-Med service through Suez Canal

The Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd is adding a new Asia-West Mediterranean service through the Suez Canal in November, according to a Maersk customer advisory.  

The service, designated AE18 by Maersk and Asia South Europe 5, or SE5, by Hapag-Lloyd, will connect Shanghai and Xiamen in China with Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia and the western Mediterranean hubs of Algeciras and Tangier.  Its rotation is Shanghai, Xiamen, Tanjung Pelepas, Suez Canal, Algeciras, Port Tangier Med, Algeciras, Suez Canal and Xiamen.  

The first sailing is scheduled to leave Shanghai on 22 November aboard Maersk Edirne, voyage 647W.  AE18 will operate alongside AE19 and consolidate Gemini’s existing western Mediterranean hub coverage. The network changes are also intended to improve connections from Asia to West Africa and the east coast of Latin America.  

The launch is part of a wider November reshaping of Gemini’s Asia-Europe network. Maersk is changing its AE2, AE11 and AE19 services, while Hapag-Lloyd is revising its NE1 and SE1-SE4 rotations.  

Six Gemini services were already using the Red Sea and Suez Canal as of 12 October, although the partners had not committed to a full network return.  Hapag-Lloyd chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said he expected “more or less all of our services” to be back through Suez, potentially with one or two exceptions, during the first quarter of 2027 if conditions remain stable.  

The timetable remains an expectation rather than a formal Gemini commitment. In September, another four Gemini services — AE5, AE11, AE12 and ME2 under Maersk’s naming system — were set to move to the trans-Suez route, joining AE15 and AE19. 

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group with container shipping, logistics services and terminal operations in almost 130 countries and more than 100,000 employees.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a German container shipping company operating around 300 vessels with aggregate capacity of about 2.5m TEU. Its liner network comprises 129 services connecting more than 600 ports.  

Gemini Cooperation is the long-term operational partnership between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd on their main east-west container trades. It began operations on 1 February 2025, with around 340 vessels scheduled to be phased into the network.

Topics:

Suez Canal

Maersk

Hapag-Lloyd

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