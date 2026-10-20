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2026 October 20   10:10

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India inland waterway cargo hits 218m tonnes, beats 2030 target

Cargo movement on India’s inland waterways reached 218m tonnes in the 2025-26 financial year, exceeding the 200m-tonne target under Maritime India Vision 2030 several years early, according to India’s Press Information Bureau.  

Volumes have risen from 29m tonnes in 2014-15, representing a compound annual growth rate of 20.13%.  India has 111 designated National Waterways spanning 20,187 km across 23 states and four Union Territories, with 32 currently operational. 

Nearly 85% of inland waterway cargo is concentrated on four routes: National Waterway 1 on the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly system, National Waterway 91 on the Tapi, National Waterway 100 on the Shastri River-Jaigad Creek system and National Waterway 10 on the Amba River.  

Coal accounts for about 18% of cargo, followed by iron ore at 15% and containerised and general cargo at 12%. Steam coal, lignite and coke account for another 11%, minerals and ores 9%, building materials 7%, fly ash 6% and petroleum, oil and lubricants 4%.  

Hydrographic surveys, fairway maintenance and digital navigation systems are being deployed across the network, while four riverine lighthouses are being developed on the Brahmaputra, designated National Waterway 2.  

Under Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, India aims to raise inland water transport’s share of freight movement from 2% to 5%, increase annual traffic to more than 500m tonnes and have more than 50 National Waterways operational by 2047.  

The Inland Waterways Authority of India is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, headquartered in Noida and responsible for the regulation and development of inland waterways for shipping and navigation.

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