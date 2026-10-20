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2026 October 20   10:30

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EU maritime plan targets multimodal port hubs on Danube-Black Sea corridor

Ports along the Danube-Black Sea corridor should be developed as multimodal logistics hubs as the region moves towards a single river-to-sea transport system, according to the Common Maritime Agenda for the Black Sea.  

The agenda published the conclusions on 19 October from a roundtable held in Ruse, Bulgaria, on 14 July, which brought together 69 participants from EU institutions, national and regional authorities, research organisations, NGOs, businesses and academia.  

Bulgarian deputy transport minister Anna Natova said: “The Danube River and the Black Sea form a strategic artery linking the heart of Europe with global maritime trade routes.”  

The discussions focused on integrating port and transport infrastructure, digital systems, logistics, safety and environmental policy. Port modernisation, simpler administrative procedures and stronger regional integration were among the priorities.  

COMEX², which runs from February 2023 to March 2028, involves 20 partners from 13 European countries and cooperation partners from Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine. The €36.46m ($40.9m) project aims to harmonise River Information Services and support a “reporting only once” approach for inland shipping.  

FAIRway Danube II has a budget of about €70m ($78.6m), including around €47m ($52.8m) in EU funding. Covering Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania, it focuses on navigation conditions, waterway management and resilience to low water.  

The Bulgarian-Romanian DISMAR initiative is developing an integrated navigation-marking system for their shared stretch of the Danube, using GPS- and AIS-linked equipment and closer coordination between river administrations.  

Seven transport projects are being implemented in Bulgaria’s North Central region under the 2021-2027 Transport Connectivity Programme, with four directly affecting the Ruse region. They include the Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo motorway, railway infrastructure work and plans for an intermodal terminal combining road, rail and river transport.  

The roundtable also covered maritime spatial planning, artificial intelligence and digital-twin technology for environmental monitoring, navigation and tourism.  

Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company is a COMEX² participant with a €700,000 ($786,000) budget for its involvement.

Austria’s viadonau coordinates FAIRway Danube II, while Port of Vienna was represented at the roundtable by managing director Friedrich Lehr.  

The Common Maritime Agenda for the Black Sea was endorsed in Bucharest on 21 May 2019 as a regional framework for maritime cooperation and sustainable blue-economy development.

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