EU pushes to keep Russia’s Northern Sea Route open to all shipping

The European Union wants the Northern Sea Route along Russia’s Arctic coast to remain open to international shipping as it prepares a new Arctic strategy, according to The Times.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, an Estonian former prime minister, said Europe should work with the US and Canada to prevent the route from becoming a strategic chokepoint.

Kallas said cooperation with partners could help “make sure that this route is open for everybody”.

The European Commission is due on 20 October to adopt and present Europe’s Northern Neighbourhood — A New Strategy for the Arctic.

The strategy is expected to include a surveillance centre for suspicious shipping activity, support for military-grade ports and airports and facilities for monitoring and repairing subsea data cables.

Brussels also plans to expand Europe’s icebreaker capacity and allocate €260m ($291.9m) to Arctic-capable military technologies, including aircraft designed for extreme weather and long-range sensors.

A planned maritime security hub would monitor shipping and submarine activity in the region.

The Northern Sea Route has gained commercial importance as changing ice conditions make seasonal Arctic voyages more accessible. Summer voyages can be at least one-third faster than established routes through the Red Sea and Mediterranean between Asia and Europe.

Kallas said in September that the revised Arctic strategy would have “security at its core”. The EU’s previous Arctic policy, adopted in 2021, focused on regional stability, climate and environmental issues and sustainable economic development. The revised strategy is expected to place greater emphasis on security, maritime infrastructure and access to Arctic shipping routes.