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2026 October 20   11:09

shipbuilding

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy to restart dormant shipbuilding line for naval vessel

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to restart a dormant shipbuilding line at its Tamano yard in Okayama Prefecture in fiscal 2027 to build a new replenishment vessel for the country’s Ministry of Defense, according to a company confirmation.  

The plan became public on October 18 and was confirmed by the company on October 19.  Mitsubishi Heavy will reactivate an approximately 250-metre slipway at the headquarters yard of wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems.  The facility has two slipways for ship construction and repair on land and two dry docks.

One of the slipways is currently mothballed.  Existing cranes and other equipment are expected to be used to limit additional investment. Mitsubishi Heavy also plans to work with partner companies to expand the shipbuilding workforce, with staffing for the work expected to increase by about 50%.  

Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency has contracted Mitsubishi Heavy to build one 14,500-ton-class replenishment ship for ¥72.0bn ($455m).  An ATLA procurement notice issued on October 6 sought technical documentation for the new replenishment ship. Bidding was scheduled for October 15, with the work due for completion by March 31, 2027.  

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese industrial group whose operations include energy systems, infrastructure and industrial machinery, aerospace, defence and space. It generated revenue of ¥4.974tn ($31.43bn) in the year ended March 31, 2026 and had 78,793 employees.  

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tamano specialising in naval vessels, government ships and related maritime systems. It began operations in 2021 after Mitsubishi Heavy acquired the naval and government-vessel operations of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.  

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding was the former owner of the naval and government-vessel operations that became part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems.

Topics:

Navy

Mitsubishi

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