COSCO Shipping Bulk orders 16 more 87,000-dwt grain carriers

COSCO Shipping Bulk has ordered 16 more 87,000-dwt multipurpose grain carriers from Fujian Shipbuilding in China, according to the Fuzhou municipal government.

The contracts were signed in Fuzhou on 17 October during an event marking the 160th anniversary of Fujian Shipbuilding.

Three Chinese financial leasing companies are involved in the newbuilding programme. ICBC Financial Leasing is taking 11 vessels, Zhejiang Zheyin Financial Leasing three and Yongying Financial Leasing two.

Fujian Shipbuilding also signed equipment supply agreements for the 16-ship series. CSSC Power will supply the main engines, while Japan’s Daihatsu will provide the main generator sets. No contract value or delivery schedule has been disclosed.

The latest deal follows a programme agreed in June 2025 by COSCO Shipping Bulk, CITIC Financial Leasing and Fujian Shipbuilding for up to 30 multipurpose grain carriers of 80,000 dwt, comprising 15 firm vessels and 15 options.

The 80,000-dwt design can transport grain, containers, general cargo, engineering equipment and other dry bulk commodities.

COSCO Shipping Bulk Co Ltd is the Guangzhou-headquartered bulk shipping arm of state-owned COSCO Shipping.

Fujian Shipbuilding, established in October 2014, is a wholly state-owned subsidiary of Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group.

ICBC Financial Leasing, Zhejiang Zheyin Financial Leasing, Yongying Financial Leasing and CITIC Financial Leasing are Chinese financial leasing companies.

CSSC Power is a Chinese marine power equipment company, while Daihatsu is a Japanese industrial company active in marine engines and power-generation equipment.