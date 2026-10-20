Transocean wins $550m in US Gulf contracts for two drillships

Swiss offshore driller Transocean has won two contracts worth about $550m for ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Proteus and Deepwater Conqueror in the US Gulf, adding the full amount to firm contract backlog, according to a company statement.

Deepwater Proteus has secured a 10-well contract with an undisclosed operator covering an estimated 700-day campaign and approximately $325m of backlog. Work is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027 in direct continuation of the drillship’s current US Gulf contract.

Deepwater Conqueror has landed a separate five-well contract with an undisclosed operator. The estimated 450-day programme will add approximately $225m to backlog, excluding mobilisation fees. The contract is due to begin in the third quarter of 2027, immediately after the drillship completes its programme in Equatorial Guinea.

Deepwater Conqueror is set to carry out a two-well, roughly 170-day campaign in Equatorial Guinea in 2027. That contract represents about $80m in backlog, excluding additional services and compensation for mobilisation and demobilisation, and follows its US Gulf work.

Earlier this year, Deepwater Proteus secured a two-well US Gulf contract with two additional one-well options, while Deepwater Conqueror received a two-well contract extension in the region. The operators were not disclosed.

Transocean formally disclosed the latest $550m awards on 19 October and furnished the announcement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Transocean Ltd owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates 27 mobile offshore drilling units, comprising 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh-environment floaters.