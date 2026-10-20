Laden Qatari LNG carrier takes rare Red Sea route to Poland

The Bahamas-flagged 217,400-cbm Q-Flex LNG carrier Al Kharsaah is sailing north through the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal with Świnoujście, Poland, listed as its next destination and a Nov 14 ETA, according to TradeWinds.

The 2008-built ship, IMO 9360881, is carrying Qatari LNG after entering the Red Sea through Bab el-Mandeb from the Gulf of Aden.

The transit is unusual after LNG carriers largely avoided the Suez route for almost three years. Seapeak owns a 40% stake in Al Kharsaah. The vessel is heading for Poland as ORLEN continues to receive Qatari LNG under a long-term supply contract with QatarEnergy LNG N(3) running until mid-2034. ORLEN received 81 LNG cargoes at Świnoujście in 2025, totalling almost 6m tonnes, including 17 from Qatar.

The terminal has annual regasification capacity of 8.3bn cubic metres.

Neither ORLEN nor QatarEnergy LNG has publicly confirmed that the Al Kharsaah voyage marks a formal resumption or change in the supply programme.

Seapeak is an owner and operator of liquefied-gas carriers with a fleet of more than 90 vessels.

ORLEN is a Polish integrated energy group with LNG importing operations.

QatarEnergy LNG is the Qatari LNG supplier named in ORLEN's long-term contract.