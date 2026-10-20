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2026 October 20   13:10

shipbuilding

15-year-old VLCCs now worth more than newbuildings as rates top $1m a day

Prompt-delivery VLCCs are being valued far above newbuildings, with a resale vessel at $235m against about $130m for a 2029-delivery newbuilding, an 82% premium, according to Poten & Partners.  

Poten values a five-year-old VLCC at about $210m and a 10-year-old at $180m, while a 15-year-old ship is also worth more than a newbuilding. Korea Ocean Business Corporation on 15 October put a resale 320,000-dwt VLCC at $212.24m, a five-year-old at $195.21m and a 10-year-old at $170.37m, against $132.84m for a newbuilding.  

Veson Nautical’s VesselsValue figures show the price inversion had reached older tonnage by the end of September, when a 15-year-old 310,000-dwt VLCC was valued at $139.2m against $138.7m for a newbuilding.

A five-year-old ship is now valued at $218m, 55% above a newbuilding, while a 15-year-old stands at $163.2m.  The 320,100-dwt Eurospirit, built in December 2011, was sold to Middle Eastern buyers for $153m after changing hands in 2020 for $46m.  

The Baltic Exchange’s TD3C benchmark for 270,000 tonnes from the Middle East Gulf to China stood at WS1,281.25 on 16 October, equal to a round-trip TCE of $1,370,193 per day. The benchmark first crossed $1m on 14 September at about $1.035m and had reached $1,212,503 per day by 18 September.  

Tankers International estimates that shuttle movements and ship-to-ship transfers add about 10 vessel-days to a normal Arabian Gulf-China voyage. Around 45 such China-bound cargoes in September absorbed about 450 extra vessel-days, equivalent to roughly 15 VLCCs for a month. It counted 92 mainstream VLCC cargoes into China in September, below a pre-disruption monthly average of about 105.  

The VLCC orderbook stands at 38% of the fleet, with 215 new orders placed this year and deliveries stretching into the 2030s.  

Poten & Partners is a shipbroking, advisory and business intelligence firm. Korea Ocean Business Corporation is a South Korean maritime institution.

Veson Nautical is a maritime software and data company operating VesselsValue.

The Baltic Exchange is a maritime market information organisation that publishes freight benchmarks. Tankers International is a commercial VLCC pool operator.

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