UAE port operator AD Ports cuts emissions intensity 6% as total emissions rise 13%

UAE port operator AD Ports Group cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 6% in 2025 as revenue increased 20%, according to a company statement.

Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions intensity fell to 190.68 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per AED 1m ($272,294) of revenue from 203.06 tonnes a year earlier, while revenue reached AED 20.77bn ($5.66bn).

Absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions nevertheless rose 13% to 3.96m tonnes of CO2 equivalent from 3.51m tonnes in 2024.

Maritime & Shipping generated 50% of group emissions and 51% of revenue. Ports accounted for 24% of emissions, Logistics for 21% and Economic Cities & Free Zones for 5%. The group purchased 47,960 MWh of renewable energy certificates during the year to reduce emissions intensity linked to electricity, heating and cooling.

Measures introduced in 2025 included LNG-powered pure car and truck carriers through the United Global Ro-Ro venture, ship-to-ship LNG bunkering and plans with Nimex Terminals for LNG and LPG terminal hubs at Khalifa Port. AD Ports Group has identified 139 decarbonisation initiatives for 2025 to 2050, with projected investment of $636m and a targeted cumulative reduction of 2.9m tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

“By embedding decarbonisation into our business strategy, we are positioning the Group for lasting emissions reductions while strengthening operational resilience and competitiveness,” said Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Abu Dhabi Maritime CEO and AD Ports Group Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer.

The group is targeting a 22% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2034 on its pathway towards net zero by 2050.

Waste diverted from disposal increased 24% to 10,303 tonnes from 8,341 tonnes, while non-hazardous waste recycling rose 23% to 10,127 tonnes.

AD Ports Group was established by Emiri Decree in 2006 and operates across ports, maritime and shipping, logistics, economic cities and free zones, and digital services.

United Global Ro-Ro is the venture named in the supplied material for the LNG-powered vehicle carrier programme.

Nimex Terminals is the terminal partner identified for the planned LNG and LPG hubs at Khalifa Port.