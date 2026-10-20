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2026 October 20   14:30

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MOL Techno-Trade launches ship-fed coastal forecasts

Japanese maritime trader MOL Techno-Trade has launched C4C, or Coastal4Cast, a coastal sea-state forecasting service that feeds real-time observations from vessels into nearshore predictions around Japan, according to a company statement.  

The system continuously collects actual ocean-condition data with the cooperation of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines group vessels and feeds the measurements into numerical ocean models. Ships operating in coastal waters act as “sea sensors” to strengthen forecasts in areas where observational coverage is relatively limited.  

C4C uses three-dimensional ocean simulations to show conditions at and below the surface, with current and wave forecasts available at grid resolutions as fine as 500 metres.  The web application covers coastal areas across Japan, while live measurements are currently being collected from MOL Group vessels along the Pacific coast of northern Japan.  

Potential applications include ferry and domestic shipping, port operations, pilot and tug services, offshore wind maintenance, marine construction, aquaculture and ocean research. The platform can also provide water temperature and salinity information.  

Free access to the C4C web application runs through 28 February 2027. Paid services are scheduled to begin in March 2027 and are expected to include the web application, datasets and customised services.  

The monitoring terms state that C4C remains in a development and verification phase and should not be used as the sole basis for navigation, departures, route selection, evacuation or other decisions affecting life, safety or property.  

MOL Techno-Trade is a technology-specialised trading company within the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines group. Its businesses include marine fuels and lubricants, navigation equipment, machinery, ship components, energy-saving equipment and information and communications technology. The company recorded non-consolidated turnover of ¥74bn ($467.7m) in fiscal 2024. 

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