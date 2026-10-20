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2026 October 20   14:57

IAA PortNews: NSR sees a 18-percent growth in seaborne traffic in Jan-Sept, 2026

An increase in through-voyages on the Northern Sea Route contributed to the nine-month shipping volume gain

Photo credit: RIA Novosti

The volume of different cargo carried on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) for the first nine months of this year showed an 18% increase year-on-year, reaching 31.7 million tonnes, the IAA PortNews reported from a press conference. 

"It is now absolutely clear that last year’s total of 37 million tonnes will be surpassed—and by a significant margin. Looking at the statistics for the first nine months: while 26.9 million tonnes were transported during this period in 2025, the figure now stands at 31.7 million tonnes, an increase of 4.8 million tonnes, or 18%," the PortNews correspondent quoted as saying Mikhail Grigorye, Director of the consulting firm Gekon during a press conference.

Two factors have driven this growth in cargo traffic. One is the performance of Novatek, which increased its cargo volume by 3.4 million tonnes in the nine-month period, partly due to the commissioning of the Arctic LNG 2 project, Mikhail Grigoryev said. 

"The key factor here was not so much the commissioning itself, but rather the establishment of a transport scheme that includes a designated receiving terminal in China," the expert added.

A second factor positively influencing cargo flow is the rise in the number of through-voyages on the Northern Sea Route. Regarding actual transit, the Istanbul Bridge, operated by a Chinese company, completed a voyage from China to Europe in 2025, via the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The company has announced 12 voyages for the current year, planning a weekly service consisting of eight departures from China followed by 4 return voyages. Actually, the company is expected to complete seven voyages during this shipping season. Furthermore, of the four vessels originally scheduled to return to China via the Northern Sea Route, only one actually made the trip.

Mikhail Grigoryev also noted that a voyage from South Korea took place this year, subsidized by the South Korean government. It is difficult to assess the economic impact of this trip, as the vessel was not fully loaded on its journey from South Korea to Europe. Besides, the ship carried only empty containers on the return leg. Nevertheless, a significant outcome of this voyage was the experience gained by the South Korean shipping companies involved.

According to the expert, there is an increase in the number of voyages along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TATC) that reach countries in the Global South—including those in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The geographical scope for the maritime transport of Russian cargo via the NSR is also expanding, with shipments now reaching Southeast Asia. For instance, this year saw two voyages transporting coal from Ust-Luga to Indonesia and Vietnam. Additionally, a shipment of crude oil was delivered from Murmansk to Malaysia, and four voyages carrying general cargo were completed from Dudinka to Indonesia.

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