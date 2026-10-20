Antwerp-Bruges port posts strongest container quarter since 2020

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges posted its strongest quarterly container result since the fourth quarter of 2020, lifting nine-month throughput 1.2% in TEU even as total maritime cargo fell 0.8% to 200.9m tonnes, according to a port authority statement.

Container tonnage remained 0.6% lower year on year. Empty-container volumes rose 11.7% in TEU, while full-container volumes fell 1.3%, as stronger imports and weaker exports increased the need to reposition empty boxes, particularly towards Asia.

Container operations were disrupted earlier in the year by adverse weather, strikes across the nautical chain and an oil spill in the Deurganck Dock. A damaged container carrying hydrofluoric acid caused another disruption there in mid-July, before volumes recovered from August.

“The strong recovery of container throughput in the third quarter shows the resilience of Port of Antwerp-Bruges. Simultaneously, the operational context remains challenging,” chief executive Rob Smeets said. He cited trade barriers, high energy prices and weakness in European industry as pressures on cargo flows. The port received no LNG cargoes from Qatar since March, while diesel supplies from the Middle East stopped in mid-May.

Container exports to the Persian Gulf fell 70%, while exports to other parts of the Middle East rose to nearly five times their previous level. Conventional general cargo fell 16.6%, including a 17.5% decline in iron and steel amid European steel quotas, the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, high energy costs and weak demand.

Fruit and vegetable traffic rose 7.6% in the third quarter. Roll-on/roll-off throughput increased 5.5%, with new-car volumes up 9.3%, particularly from China and Japan. Traffic linked to Ireland and Scandinavia increased, while volumes connected with the UK and Iberian Peninsula declined.

Dry bulk rose 13%, while fertiliser traffic slipped 1.1%. Liquid bulk weakened from June as petroleum derivatives, chemicals and LNG declined. Board chairman and Antwerp port alderman Johan Klaps identified India as a growth opportunity. Vice-chairman and Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw highlighted the complementary roles of Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

The Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority is a public-law limited company owned by the cities of Antwerp and Bruges and manages the Antwerp and Zeebrugge port platforms. The port handles about 267m tonnes of cargo annually, hosts more than 1,400 companies and includes Europe’s largest integrated chemical cluster.