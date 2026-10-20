Asian refiners turn to Aframaxes and delivered crude as tanker rates hit records

Asian refiners are shifting crude purchases to Aframax tankers, term charters and delivered cargoes as record tanker rates erode the cost advantage of VLCC shipments, according to Reuters.

Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corporation bought six Aframax cargoes in the week to 20 October instead of its usual two to three VLCC cargoes a month. Aframaxes typically carry about 600,000 barrels, compared with roughly 2m barrels for a VLCC.

CPC said on 13 October that crude freight and insurance costs had risen sharply and that it was adjusting schedules for large oil tankers and LNG carriers daily.

South Korea’s SK Energy chartered the Bahamas-flagged 104,649-dwt Aframax Samos, built in 2010, to load US crude in early November for $23m.

Kieran Gallagher, Vitol’s head of Asia, said about 80 VLCCs had become tied up in shuttle movements through the Strait of Hormuz and put the cost of shipping US crude to Asia at about $40 per barrel.

The International Energy Agency said on 14 October that record tanker rates had raised crude delivery costs and “crushed” refinery margins in Europe and Asia. Long-haul US and West African crude has become less competitive in Asia.

West African crude differentials have fallen to as much as $20 per barrel below benchmarks, while North Sea Dated premiums have risen above $20 per barrel.

Formosa Petrochemical president K Y Lin estimated gross refining margins at more than $40 per barrel, with net margins still above $10 per barrel after freight and insurance costs for Middle Eastern crude.

ADNOC sold cargoes loading over the next two months on a delivered basis to buyers in China and India, while Saudi Aramco sold delivered crude to other Asian customers.

Chinese state-owned and independent refiners bought at least 12m barrels of Saudi crude for November on a delivered basis, with additional sales to refiners in India and Taiwan. Some cargoes carried premiums of about $20 per barrel to Saudi November official selling prices.

Delivered contracts shift responsibility for arranging shipping from the refiner to the crude seller, reducing buyers’ exposure when tanker availability is tight and freight is volatile.

CPC Corporation is Taiwan’s state-owned oil and gas company.

SK Energy is part of South Korea’s SK group and operates the Ulsan refining complex with capacity of up to 840,000 barrels per day.