  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Asian refiners turn to Aframaxes and delivered crude as tanker rates hit records

2026 October 20   16:02

shipping

Asian refiners turn to Aframaxes and delivered crude as tanker rates hit records

Asian refiners are shifting crude purchases to Aframax tankers, term charters and delivered cargoes as record tanker rates erode the cost advantage of VLCC shipments, according to Reuters.  

Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corporation bought six Aframax cargoes in the week to 20 October instead of its usual two to three VLCC cargoes a month. Aframaxes typically carry about 600,000 barrels, compared with roughly 2m barrels for a VLCC.  

CPC said on 13 October that crude freight and insurance costs had risen sharply and that it was adjusting schedules for large oil tankers and LNG carriers daily.  

South Korea’s SK Energy chartered the Bahamas-flagged 104,649-dwt Aframax Samos, built in 2010, to load US crude in early November for $23m.  

Kieran Gallagher, Vitol’s head of Asia, said about 80 VLCCs had become tied up in shuttle movements through the Strait of Hormuz and put the cost of shipping US crude to Asia at about $40 per barrel.  

The International Energy Agency said on 14 October that record tanker rates had raised crude delivery costs and “crushed” refinery margins in Europe and Asia.  Long-haul US and West African crude has become less competitive in Asia.

West African crude differentials have fallen to as much as $20 per barrel below benchmarks, while North Sea Dated premiums have risen above $20 per barrel.  

Formosa Petrochemical president K Y Lin estimated gross refining margins at more than $40 per barrel, with net margins still above $10 per barrel after freight and insurance costs for Middle Eastern crude.  

ADNOC sold cargoes loading over the next two months on a delivered basis to buyers in China and India, while Saudi Aramco sold delivered crude to other Asian customers.

Chinese state-owned and independent refiners bought at least 12m barrels of Saudi crude for November on a delivered basis, with additional sales to refiners in India and Taiwan. Some cargoes carried premiums of about $20 per barrel to Saudi November official selling prices.  

Delivered contracts shift responsibility for arranging shipping from the refiner to the crude seller, reducing buyers’ exposure when tanker availability is tight and freight is volatile.  

CPC Corporation is Taiwan’s state-owned oil and gas company.

SK Energy is part of South Korea’s SK group and operates the Ulsan refining complex with capacity of up to 840,000 barrels per day. 

Topics:

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Singapore maritime centre launches ship carbon capture calculator for EU carbon market

16:40

UK shipowners warn Britain against repeating FuelEU compliance failures

16:37

Greek shipowner Marinakis lines up $930.3m for 11 VLCCs in China and Korea

16:23

Maersk targets full Suez Canal return by March 2027

15:48

Antwerp-Bruges port posts strongest container quarter since 2020

14:57

IAA PortNews: NSR sees a 18-percent growth in seaborne traffic in Jan-Sept, 2026

14:30

MOL Techno-Trade launches ship-fed coastal forecasts

13:40

UAE port operator AD Ports cuts emissions intensity 6% as total emissions rise 13%

13:10

15-year-old VLCCs now worth more than newbuildings as rates top $1m a day

12:50

Laden Qatari LNG carrier takes rare Red Sea route to Poland

12:20

Transocean wins $550m in US Gulf contracts for two drillships

11:40

COSCO Shipping Bulk orders 16 more 87,000-dwt grain carriers

11:09

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy to restart dormant shipbuilding line for naval vessel

10:30

EU maritime plan targets multimodal port hubs on Danube-Black Sea corridor

10:10

India inland waterway cargo hits 218m tonnes, beats 2030 target

09:24

EU pushes to keep Russia’s Northern Sea Route open to all shipping

09:20

Maersk-Hapag Gemini launches new Asia-Med service through Suez Canal

09:00

US opens approval route for sanctioned tankers to rejoin legal oil trades

08:35

LNG bunker demand to double as 400 dual-fuel ships enter service in 2027

2026 October 19

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:33

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news