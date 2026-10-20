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2026 October 20   16:23

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Maersk targets full Suez Canal return by March 2027

Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk is targeting the return of all its shipping services to the Suez Canal by March 2027, according to the Suez Canal Authority.  

The timeline emerged during a 20 October video meeting between Suez Canal Authority chairman and managing director Adm Ossama Rabiee and Maersk chief operating officer Rabab Boulos.  

Maersk vice president of operations Ahmed Hassan and Hany El-Nady, the group’s representative in the Middle East and North Africa, also joined the talks, which focused on sailing schedules and accelerating the return of additional Maersk services to the Egyptian waterway.  

The Suez Canal handled 276 Maersk transits between January and the end of September 2026, representing total net tonnage of 23.3m tonnes. That compares with 146 transits and 7m tonnes in the same period of 2025.  

Boulos said Maersk hoped all its shipping services would be using the canal again by March 2027 and identified Suez as the group’s preferred route because of its strategic relationship with the canal authority.  

Rabiee said higher fuel costs and freight rates had strengthened the economic case for large container ships to use the canal rather than sail around the Cape of Good Hope. He also pointed to navigational safety as an advantage of the Suez route.  

Hassan said Maersk was continuing to adjust sailing schedules to enable more services to return, while El-Nady said the group was working to accelerate the restoration of its remaining services through the canal. The two sides agreed to hold further meetings.  

Maersk has also been shifting Gemini Cooperation services back to the Suez route. The AE5, AE11, AE12 and ME2 services were due to switch from the Cape of Good Hope, joining AE15 and AE19, which were already using the canal. The changes remain dependent on continued stability in the Red Sea region and the absence of an escalation in regional conflicts.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Copenhagen-headquartered Danish integrated logistics group with ocean shipping, logistics and container-terminal operations. It serves more than 100,000 customers, operates in almost 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people.

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