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2026 October 20   18:06

offshore

Aker BP and Höegh Evi win €223m for Norway CO2 shipping project

Aker BP and Höegh Evi have secured €223m ($250m) in EU Innovation Fund support for Atlas, a project to ship captured CO2 from European industrial hubs to permanent offshore storage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to a company statement.  

Atlas is among 77 net-zero technology projects selected for €3.4bn ($3.81bn) of Innovation Fund support. EU documentation lists the project as ASTOR, or ATLAS STORAGE, with Aker BP ASA as coordinator.  

The project would collect CO2 at regional export hubs near industrial clusters and transport it on dedicated low-pressure CO2 carriers to the storage site.  

Its design uses direct ship-to-subsea CO2 transfer, modular subsea infrastructure and a standardised vessel concept, avoiding conventional onshore terminals and offshore platforms.  

CO2 would be injected into a saline aquifer more than 2,000 metres below the seabed. Atlas has a planned capacity of 6m tonnes per year, with scope to expand beyond 10m tonnes.  Aker BP operates exploration licence EXL011 with an 80% interest, while ORLEN Upstream Norway holds the remaining 20%. A final investment decision is targeted for 2028, with first CO2 injection planned for 2031.  

ASTOR has been invited to grant agreement preparation, with the funding contract, budget, timetable and technical and financial obligations still to be finalised. The process is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2027.  

Atlas also has EU Project of Mutual Interest status under PMI 13.17, covering offshore storage in Norway linked to CO2 shuttle vessels with direct offloading capability and an optional floating collection, storage and offloading unit.  

Aker BP is an oil and gas producer focused on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Höegh Evi is a privately owned Bermudian marine energy infrastructure company with its principal management offices in Oslo and about 900 employees and seafarers.

ORLEN Upstream Norway is the Norwegian upstream subsidiary holding a 20% interest in EXL011.

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