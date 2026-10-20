Singapore maritime centre launches ship carbon capture calculator for EU carbon market

The Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation has launched a calculator showing how onboard carbon capture could cut the number of EU Allowances shipowners need to surrender, according to an official statement.

GCMD unveiled its Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage Impact Calculator on 19 October during events marking the non-profit organisation’s fifth anniversary.

The tool models the carbon chain from capture and storage on board a vessel through offloading and downstream processing to carbon mineralisation. Users can adjust the CO2 capture rate, onboard storage capacity and OCCS operating period, while accounting for losses during offloading and subsequent processing.

The calculator then estimates how much captured CO2 could ultimately be mineralised and the potential reduction in EU Allowances required under the EU Emissions Trading System.

It does not estimate EUA prices or the overall economics of installing an OCCS system. GCMD cautions that the calculator is a theoretical tool based on operating assumptions, calculation boundaries and the prevailing regulatory framework, and does not determine whether a particular OCCS operation qualifies for regulatory treatment.

The tool draws on Project CAPTURED, which demonstrated an end-to-end chain for CO2 captured and liquefied on board a vessel, including ship-to-ship transfer, overland transport and permanent binding through carbon mineralisation.

GCMD said in July that verified CO2 captured during Project CAPTURED could be deducted from emissions requiring the surrender of EUAs when the carbon is permanently chemically bound in eligible products.

Project CAPTURED achieved a 7.9% net greenhouse gas reduction at a 10.7% gross onboard capture rate. GCMD calculated that an optimised value chain using the same gross capture rate could deliver greenhouse gas savings of 17.8%.

GCMD was launched on 1 August 2021 as a Singapore-based non-profit organisation focused on maritime decarbonisation pilots and trials. Its network includes more than 130 centre- and project-level partners.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is the statutory body responsible for regulating and developing Singapore’s port and maritime sector and provides funding for qualifying GCMD research and development programmes.