Greek shipowner Marinakis lines up $930.3m for 11 VLCCs in China and Korea

Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis-backed Capital Tankers has lined up four financing arrangements expected to provide $930.3m for 11 VLCC newbuildings in China and South Korea, according to a company statement.

The agreements, signed between 29 September and 12 October, cover three 320,000-dwt VLCCs at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea, five 307,000-dwt VLCCs at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) and three 306,000-dwt VLCCs at Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) in China.

Financing for Hanwha Ocean newbuildings Alterego II, Alexandros II and Apollonas II totals $241.8m, comprising $81.3m, $81.3m and $79.2m respectively. The LNG dual-fuel-ready, scrubber-fitted vessels are due in 2027. Five DSIC newbuildings account for another $450.6m. Amfitrion II and Alexander the Great II are allocated $90.9m each, while Anemos II, Akadimos and Amyntas II are allocated $89.6m each. Four are due in 2027 and Amyntas II in 2028. All five are LNG dual-fuel capable.

Capital Tankers has also arranged $237.9m for three 306,000-dwt VLCCs at Hengli Shipbuilding. Aspidoforos, Armonikos and Aftarkis are allocated $79.3m each and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The company did not identify the banks, leasing companies or other financing counterparties. The Hanwha facilities are repayable over 20 quarterly instalments with balloon payments at maturity, while the DSIC facilities run over 40 quarterly instalments.

Each Hengli facility carries 40 quarterly instalments of $1m and a $39.7m balloon payment with the final instalment.

Capital Tankers also took delivery of the 155,348-dwt LNG dual-fuel-capable, scrubber-fitted Suezmax Amor from New Times Shipbuilding in China. The vessel was partly financed through a $64.5m sale-and-leaseback arrangement, with 28 quarterly instalments of $0.9m and a $40m balloon payment due in October 2033.

The delivery increased Capital Tankers’ operating fleet to 17 vessels. Its contracted fleet comprises 33 tankers — 15 VLCCs, 10 Suezmaxes and eight Aframax/LR2 vessels — of which 23 are LNG dual-fuel ready or capable. The company also holds options for 13 additional crude tankers.

Capital Tankers Corp is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is controlled through parent Capital Maritime & Trading Corp, whose ultimate beneficial owner is Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis. Hanwha Ocean, DSIC, Hengli Shipbuilding and New Times Shipbuilding are the shipbuilders involved in the financing and delivery programme covered by the announcement.