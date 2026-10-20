UK shipowners warn Britain against repeating FuelEU compliance failures

British shipowners are pressing the government to ensure its planned national maritime fuel standard avoids the reporting, certification and verification problems seen under the EU’s FuelEU Maritime regime, according to a UK Chamber of Shipping statement.

The chamber set out its position in an October 19 policy paper, Designing a Workable UK Maritime Fuel Standard: Lessons from the implementation of FuelEU Maritime, drawing on industry experience since the regulation began applying in January 2025.

It wants a ship-level monitoring, reporting and verification system to be fully operational at least one year before compliance obligations take effect. Supporting digital infrastructure should also be tested through a complete reporting cycle before operators are required to comply.

The chamber is also seeking alignment with emerging International Maritime Organization fuel-certification and lifecycle-emissions frameworks, while warning against parallel certification and reporting systems that could increase administrative requirements or create a risk of double counting.

“The UK has the opportunity to get this right from the outset,” UK Chamber of Shipping policy director Peter Aylott said. Anna Ziou, chair of the chamber’s Carbon Working Group and director of maritime and regulatory affairs at Carnival Corporation, said fuel standards require mature data systems, clear certification rules, tested digital infrastructure and sufficient preparation time for companies, verifiers and regulators.

FuelEU Maritime has applied since January 1, 2025, to commercial ships above 5,000 gross tonnes calling at EU ports regardless of flag. It requires greenhouse gas intensity to fall by 2% in 2025 and progressively to 80% by 2050 against the 2020 reference level.

Britain’s Department for Transport has committed to consulting on domestic maritime fuel regulation in 2026.

The UK Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy targets at least a 30% reduction in domestic maritime fuel-lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 80% by 2040 from 2008 levels, with zero emissions targeted for 2050.

The UK Chamber of Shipping is a London-based industry body representing more than 100 shipowners with a corporate or operating base in the UK, as well as maritime professional and service companies.

Carnival Corporation is the corporate parent of a group of cruise brands.