  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UK shipowners warn Britain against repeating FuelEU compliance failures

2026 October 20   16:40

shipping

UK shipowners warn Britain against repeating FuelEU compliance failures

British shipowners are pressing the government to ensure its planned national maritime fuel standard avoids the reporting, certification and verification problems seen under the EU’s FuelEU Maritime regime, according to a UK Chamber of Shipping statement.  

The chamber set out its position in an October 19 policy paper, Designing a Workable UK Maritime Fuel Standard: Lessons from the implementation of FuelEU Maritime, drawing on industry experience since the regulation began applying in January 2025.  

It wants a ship-level monitoring, reporting and verification system to be fully operational at least one year before compliance obligations take effect. Supporting digital infrastructure should also be tested through a complete reporting cycle before operators are required to comply.  

The chamber is also seeking alignment with emerging International Maritime Organization fuel-certification and lifecycle-emissions frameworks, while warning against parallel certification and reporting systems that could increase administrative requirements or create a risk of double counting.  

“The UK has the opportunity to get this right from the outset,” UK Chamber of Shipping policy director Peter Aylott said.  Anna Ziou, chair of the chamber’s Carbon Working Group and director of maritime and regulatory affairs at Carnival Corporation, said fuel standards require mature data systems, clear certification rules, tested digital infrastructure and sufficient preparation time for companies, verifiers and regulators.  

FuelEU Maritime has applied since January 1, 2025, to commercial ships above 5,000 gross tonnes calling at EU ports regardless of flag. It requires greenhouse gas intensity to fall by 2% in 2025 and progressively to 80% by 2050 against the 2020 reference level.  

Britain’s Department for Transport has committed to consulting on domestic maritime fuel regulation in 2026.

The UK Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy targets at least a 30% reduction in domestic maritime fuel-lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 80% by 2040 from 2008 levels, with zero emissions targeted for 2050.  

The UK Chamber of Shipping is a London-based industry body representing more than 100 shipowners with a corporate or operating base in the UK, as well as maritime professional and service companies.

Carnival Corporation is the corporate parent of a group of cruise brands.

Topics:

legislation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Singapore maritime centre launches ship carbon capture calculator for EU carbon market

16:37

Greek shipowner Marinakis lines up $930.3m for 11 VLCCs in China and Korea

16:23

Maersk targets full Suez Canal return by March 2027

16:02

Asian refiners turn to Aframaxes and delivered crude as tanker rates hit records

15:48

Antwerp-Bruges port posts strongest container quarter since 2020

14:57

IAA PortNews: NSR sees a 18-percent growth in seaborne traffic in Jan-Sept, 2026

14:30

MOL Techno-Trade launches ship-fed coastal forecasts

13:40

UAE port operator AD Ports cuts emissions intensity 6% as total emissions rise 13%

13:10

15-year-old VLCCs now worth more than newbuildings as rates top $1m a day

12:50

Laden Qatari LNG carrier takes rare Red Sea route to Poland

12:20

Transocean wins $550m in US Gulf contracts for two drillships

11:40

COSCO Shipping Bulk orders 16 more 87,000-dwt grain carriers

11:09

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy to restart dormant shipbuilding line for naval vessel

10:30

EU maritime plan targets multimodal port hubs on Danube-Black Sea corridor

10:10

India inland waterway cargo hits 218m tonnes, beats 2030 target

09:24

EU pushes to keep Russia’s Northern Sea Route open to all shipping

09:20

Maersk-Hapag Gemini launches new Asia-Med service through Suez Canal

09:00

US opens approval route for sanctioned tankers to rejoin legal oil trades

08:35

LNG bunker demand to double as 400 dual-fuel ships enter service in 2027

2026 October 19

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:33

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news