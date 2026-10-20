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2026 October 20   17:42

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä wins repeat six-engine order for two Brazilian iron ore pusher tugs

Wärtsilä has won a repeat order to supply six engines for two inland waterway pusher tugs being built in Brazil for LHG Mining, according to a company statement.  

Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari is building the vessels, with each tug to be powered by three Wärtsilä 20 engines. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2026.  The tugs will transport iron ore from the Corumbá region as part of LHG Mining’s river logistics operations on the Paraguay-Paraná waterway, one of South America’s main inland transport corridors.  

“As we continue to expand our inland logistics fleet, reliability, efficiency and operational consistency remain important considerations,” LHG Mining president Darlan Carvalho said. “The Wärtsilä 20 engine platform has proven well suited to our application, and this follow-on order allows us to build upon an established concept while supporting the long-term development of our transport operations.”  

Wärtsilä’s scope also includes tools and spare parts, a specific fuel oil consumption guarantee, commissioning support and an extended warranty.  “This contract represents another important milestone in our collaboration with both LHG Mining and Wärtsilä,” Estaleiro Rio Maguari commercial director Fabio Vasconcellos said. “The project builds on experience already gained through the earlier vessels and helps ensure efficient execution as we continue delivering modern river transport assets for the Brazilian market.”  

The Wärtsilä 20 engine can operate on a range of fuels, including biodiesel blends.  “Inland waterways play a vital role in moving essential cargo efficiently and reliably across South America. As operators continue to invest in growing and modernising their fleets, they need partners that can support both their operational needs today and the long-term performance of their assets throughout the vessel lifecycle,” Wärtsilä Marine general manager for Latin America sales Mário Barbosa said.  

“This repeat order reflects the confidence placed in Wärtsilä’s technology, local expertise and long-term support capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with LHG Mining and Estaleiro Rio Maguari on this important project,” he added.  The equipment is scheduled for delivery during 2027.

The order follows a 2025 contract covering the same engines for four similar vessels. Wärtsilä also has service agreements covering other vessels in LHG Mining’s fleet.  

Wärtsilä Corporation develops engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft-line equipment and digital and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.

Estaleiro Rio Maguari is a Brazilian shipyard. LHG Mining operates the inland logistics fleet covered by the project.

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