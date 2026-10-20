Maersk to carry out first planned drydocking in India

Maersk will carry out its first planned drydocking in India when Singapore-flagged container vessel Maersk Chattogram enters L&T Shipbuilding’s Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai in October 2026, according to a company statement.

The vessel is expected to arrive on 20 October, subject to operational and weather conditions, for comprehensive 10-year planned maintenance.

The docking will include a scheduled special survey and maintenance and overhaul work covering the hull and structure, machinery, equipment and propulsion systems.

Maersk Chattogram will be lifted out of the water using what the company said is India’s largest Shiplift system at L&T Shipbuilding’s Kattupalli facility. The work is intended to maintain the vessel’s safety, seaworthiness, operational performance and reliability for the next five years.

The project is the first operational milestone under a memorandum of understanding signed by Maersk and Larsen & Toubro during India Maritime Week 2025. The agreement established a framework for cooperation in shipbuilding, ship repair and the exchange of knowledge on global standards, capabilities and resources.

The docking is expected to involve Maersk’s fleet and technical teams alongside L&T, Indian subcontractors, suppliers and maritime service providers.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company operating in almost 130 countries, serving more than 100,000 customers and employing more than 100,000 people. Its activities include ocean transport, integrated logistics services and more than 60 container terminal locations worldwide.

Larsen & Toubro is the group behind L&T Shipbuilding, whose Kattupalli facility near Chennai will handle the docking.