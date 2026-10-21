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2026 October 21   10:35

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EU targets shadow fleet with new Arctic maritime security hub

The European Union plans to create a Maritime Security Hub to track shadow fleet vessels and protect critical maritime infrastructure in the Arctic, according to the European Commission’s new Arctic strategy.  

The European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas adopted Europe’s Northern Neighbourhood: A New Strategy for the Arctic, JOIN(2026) 100 final, on 20 October, replacing the bloc’s 2021 Arctic policy.  

The hub will combine information from national and EU sources “from seabed to space” to monitor maritime infrastructure and landing sites, track shadow fleet vessels, detect illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and marine pollution, and support search-and-rescue and navigation safety.  

The strategy says increased shadow fleet traffic is creating maritime safety and security risks in the Arctic, with vessels routinely disabling their Automatic Identification System to bypass sanctions or conceal high-risk ship-to-ship transfers.  

The EU also plans to strengthen Long-Range Identification and Tracking data sharing through the European Maritime Safety Agency.  

An Arctic Cable Hub covering the North Atlantic and Arctic will form the first stage of the wider security hub. It will monitor and protect submarine cables, support repairs and use smart cable technologies as early-warning systems.  

A dedicated Arctic earth-observation pilot is planned for 2027, alongside wider use of Copernicus and Galileo for maritime surveillance, ice mapping, oil-spill detection and navigation.  

The European Defence Fund is supporting 10 Arctic-related projects worth about €260m ($291.8m), including aircraft for severe environments, extreme-weather textiles and over-the-horizon sensing.  

The EU will also seek to move International Maritime Organization measures on black carbon from voluntary guidelines to binding regulations and advocate a wider Arctic regulatory area covering waters above 60 degrees north.  

The IMO adopted recommendatory best-practice guidance and measurement guidelines on shipping black carbon in 2024, while discussions continued in February 2026 on a proposed “polar fuels” approach.  

The strategy also calls for greater European icebreaker capacity through joint procurement and resource sharing, upgrades to Arctic transport corridors for civilian and military use, and improved submarine connectivity between Greenland and Europe.  

The EU has three Arctic member states — the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland and Sweden — and more than 500,000 EU citizens live in the Arctic. Existing support includes more than €1bn ($1.12bn) in cohesion funding for 2021-2027 and about €100m ($112.2m) a year for polar research and innovation.

Topics:

Arctic

legislation

European Commission

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