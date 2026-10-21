Indonesian state ferry Batumandi catches fire off Merak; 460 evacuated

All 460 people aboard Indonesian state-owned ferry operator ASDP’s KMP Batumandi were evacuated after a fire broke out as the vessel approached Merak port on 20 October, according to Indonesia’s transport ministry.

The Indonesian-flagged ro-ro ferry was sailing from Bakauheni in southern Sumatra across the Sunda Strait when the fire was reported in the Merak entrance channel at about 16:15 local time. ASDP personnel ashore saw sparks and fire at the stern on the upper vehicle deck used for smaller vehicles.

The ferry was carrying 420 passengers, 40 crew and 89 vehicles. No deaths were recorded.

Sixteen passengers received medical treatment after the evacuation, with 11 treated at the Pulomerak community health centre and five at Krakatau Medika Hospital. The response involved port authorities, Indonesia’s Basarnas search-and-rescue agency, police, tugboats, other ferries and local vessels.

ASDP chief executive Heru Widodo said the company was working with state accident insurer Jasa Raharja to assess passengers’ material losses and possible compensation. Services were also opened for passengers who lost documents and other belongings in the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been established. Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, KNKT, and police are investigating.

KMP Batumandi is a 5,553-gt ro-ro ferry owned and operated by PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry. The vessel was built in Indonesia by PT Daya Radar Utama. PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero) is an Indonesian state-owned enterprise engaged in ferry transport and port operations. Jasa Raharja is a state accident insurer handling transport-related claims. PT Daya Radar Utama is an Indonesian shipbuilder.