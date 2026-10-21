Turkish salvors refloat Liberia-flagged tanker Banda off Istanbul

Turkish salvors have refloated the 105,576-dwt Liberia-flagged crude tanker Banda five days after it grounded in heavy weather off Istanbul, according to a Transport and Infrastructure Ministry statement.

The 238-metre tanker was freed off Kısırkaya in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district on 20 October after grounding close to shore on 15 October.

A diving team from Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety carried out an underwater survey before the refloating attempt.

The operation involved a salvage specialist, the KEGM-4 boat, emergency response vessel Nene Hatun and the tugs Kurtarma-8 and Şark.

Six Turkish personnel were aboard Banda when it grounded. They were not in danger and no evacuation was requested.

The 2007-built Banda is owned by Crude Petroleum Ventures SA, the registered owner listed in the tanker’s P&I records. Hong Kong-based Fleet Management Limited manages the vessel. Established in 1994, the company provides technical shipmanagement services across more than 650 vessels.