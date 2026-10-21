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2026 October 21   11:24

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Global seaborne coal exports rebound 3% as LNG disruption lifts Asian demand

Global seaborne coal exports rose 3% year on year in January-September 2026, reversing a 4% decline in 2025 as disrupted LNG supplies pushed Asian power utilities back towards coal, according to a new report by IFCHOR GALBRAITHS.  

LNG transit through the Strait of Hormuz has been closed since 28 February, removing about 20% of the world LNG market and increasing demand for alternative power-generation fuels in Asia.  

South Korea lifted an 80% cap on coal-fired power and increased coal imports by 14% year on year in the first nine months of 2026. Japan raised imports by 8% over the same period.  The shift helped push seaborne coal trade to a five-year high in the second quarter.  

The gains came despite weaker demand from China and India, which together account for about 45% of seaborne coal trade.

Thermal coal imports fell 7% in China and 10% in India between March and September as domestic and landborne supply expanded.  Higher purchases by South Korea, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh helped offset those declines.  

Australia’s thermal coal exports rose 3% year on year in January-September, while shipments increased 15% between March and September as gas-short North Asian buyers turned to higher-energy Australian coal.  

“Coal is far from being a single market,” said Laura Gomez, a dry bulk analyst in IFCHOR GALBRAITHS’ Research & Advisory team and author of the Coal Markets Companion Report.  

The research accompanied the launch of Coal 360, a market intelligence service covering thermal and metallurgical coal production, exports, ports, trade routes, vessel deployment and supply forecasts through 2030.  

IFCHOR GALBRAITHS was formed through the 2022 merger of Swiss dry bulk broker IFCHOR and London-based Galbraiths. The international shipbroking and maritime advisory group operates a network of 26 offices.

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