US oil producer Apache workers strike across seven UK North Sea platforms

More than 160 offshore workers at US oil producer Apache were due to begin a 24-hour strike across seven UK North Sea platforms at 06:00 on 21 October, raising the risk of disruption to the Forties Pipeline System, according to a Unite statement.

The walkout was scheduled to run until 05:59 on 22 October. A second 24-hour strike is planned from 06:00 on 4 November until 05:59 on 5 November if the pay dispute remains unresolved.

The action covers Forties Alpha, Forties Bravo, Forties Charlie, Forties Delta, Forties Echo, Beryl Alpha and Beryl Bravo. Electrical, instrument, mechanical and production technicians are involved, along with telecoms technicians and radio operators.

Unite says workers rejected proposals ranging from a pay freeze to below-inflation increases, while deadlines linked to back pay could leave some employees thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Apache says its final offer includes a 4% increase for workers in the bargaining unit, matching the rise awarded to non-unionised employees earlier in the year. The company says the affected employees are among the UK's highest earners and work an offshore rota averaging 153 days a year.

The main operational risk centres on Forties Charlie. Unite says a shutdown there could reduce pressure and potentially take the wider Forties Pipeline System offline. The union says more than 80 offshore fields and the St Fergus gas plant feed into the system, which handles about 29% of UK oil and 30% of its gas. Apache disputes that scenario.

“Based on our current contingency plans, we do not anticipate that industrial action would affect other producers' ability to continue operating,” the company said.

Apache plans to retain experienced personnel on Forties Charlie to support third-party production even if output from all five of its Forties platforms is suspended. It says any pressure reduction would be comparable with a routine maintenance outage.

The Forties Pipeline System transports roughly 200,000 to 250,000 barrels per day, while Forties crude forms part of the physical North Sea market underpinning Dated Brent. Talks with conciliation service Acas were scheduled before the strike. No settlement or cancellation had been confirmed before the planned start of the action.

Apache North Sea Production Limited is part of Houston-based APA Corporation. Apache entered the UK North Sea in 2003 with an approximately 97% interest in the Forties field and expanded in 2011 through the acquisition of Mobil North Sea Limited assets, including operated interests in the Beryl area. The UK North Sea accounted for about 7% of APA's production in 2025, with Apache's UK output at around 32,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. APA has stopped new North Sea drilling and plans to cease production there by the end of 2029, followed by decommissioning of seven platforms and about 260 wells across Forties and Beryl. INEOS operates the Forties Pipeline System.