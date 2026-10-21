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2026 October 21   12:13

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South Korean terminal operator Dongwon invests $151m in Busan automation

South Korea’s Dongwon Global Terminal Busan will invest KRW 200bn ($151m) by 2028 to expand automation at the West Container Terminal at Busan New Port, according to the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority.  The investment will add automated guided vehicles, cargo-handling equipment and terminal operating systems at the facility in Jinhae district, Changwon. The project is expected to create 88 jobs.  

Dongwon Global Terminal Busan signed an investment memorandum on 20 October with South Gyeongsang Province, Changwon city and the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority at the Westin Josun Seoul.  

The Dongwon project is part of a wider KRW 300bn ($226.6m) investment package. South Korean medical supplies manufacturer Young Chemical will invest KRW 100bn ($75.5m) by 2029 in a medical products and cosmetics manufacturing facility on a roughly 33,000-square-metre site in the second phase of the Ungdong hinterland complex in Jinhae.  

Young Chemical’s project is expected to create 60 jobs, bringing planned employment from the two investments to 148.  The Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority will work with South Gyeongsang Province and Changwon to support permitting and other administrative procedures for the projects.  

Dongwon Global Terminal Busan is a subsidiary of South Korea’s Dongwon Group and operates the West Container Terminal at Busan New Port. The terminal opened in April 2024 as South Korea’s first fully automated container terminal and has annual handling capacity of more than 4.5m TEU. Its equipment includes automated ship-to-shore cranes, automated rail-mounted gantry cranes and automated guided vehicles.  

Dongwon Group is the South Korean parent group of Dongwon Global Terminal Busan. Young Chemical is a South Korean medical supplies manufacturer.

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