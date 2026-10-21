Barcelona port lifts cargo 1% as container volumes slip

Cargo throughput at Spain’s Port of Barcelona rose 1% year on year to 52.79m tonnes in the first nine months of 2026 as stronger import container and vehicle flows offset weaker exports, according to an official statement.

Container throughput slipped 0.4% to 2,817,980 TEU from 2,829,295 TEU in the same period of 2025.

Full import containers increased 7.1%, while full export containers fell 7.2%. Imports from China rose 15.1% to 318,137 TEU, accounting for about 53% of the port’s full import containers, while volumes from Vietnam increased 12.6% to 25,231 TEU.

Vehicle traffic increased 2.7% to 541,565 units, including an 18.6% rise in imported vehicles to 163,289 units. Electric and hybrid vehicle traffic climbed 60.3% to 102,617 units, equivalent to 18.95% of all vehicles handled.

Liquid bulk traffic rose 2.2% to 12.51m tonnes. Chemical volumes jumped 51.1% to 2.51m tonnes, while biofuel traffic increased 39.9% to 863,309 tonnes. Solid bulk volumes fell 2.9% to 2.91m tonnes. Potash traffic increased 18.9%, while grain declined 35% and salt fell 15.2%.

Ro-ro traffic increased 2.9% to 339,402 intermodal transport units, supported by an 8.5% increase in traffic with Italy.

The Barcelona Port Authority, formally Autoritat Portuària de Barcelona, is the Spanish public body responsible for the administration, management and operation of the Port of Barcelona and forms part of Spain’s state port system.

Puertos del Estado is the Spanish state-owned public entity responsible for coordinating and overseeing the country’s general-interest port system.