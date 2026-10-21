  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Barcelona port lifts cargo 1% as container volumes slip

2026 October 21   12:58

ports

Barcelona port lifts cargo 1% as container volumes slip

Cargo throughput at Spain’s Port of Barcelona rose 1% year on year to 52.79m tonnes in the first nine months of 2026 as stronger import container and vehicle flows offset weaker exports, according to an official statement.  

Container throughput slipped 0.4% to 2,817,980 TEU from 2,829,295 TEU in the same period of 2025.  

Full import containers increased 7.1%, while full export containers fell 7.2%. Imports from China rose 15.1% to 318,137 TEU, accounting for about 53% of the port’s full import containers, while volumes from Vietnam increased 12.6% to 25,231 TEU.  

Vehicle traffic increased 2.7% to 541,565 units, including an 18.6% rise in imported vehicles to 163,289 units. Electric and hybrid vehicle traffic climbed 60.3% to 102,617 units, equivalent to 18.95% of all vehicles handled.  

Liquid bulk traffic rose 2.2% to 12.51m tonnes. Chemical volumes jumped 51.1% to 2.51m tonnes, while biofuel traffic increased 39.9% to 863,309 tonnes.  Solid bulk volumes fell 2.9% to 2.91m tonnes. Potash traffic increased 18.9%, while grain declined 35% and salt fell 15.2%.  

Ro-ro traffic increased 2.9% to 339,402 intermodal transport units, supported by an 8.5% increase in traffic with Italy.  

The Barcelona Port Authority, formally Autoritat Portuària de Barcelona, is the Spanish public body responsible for the administration, management and operation of the Port of Barcelona and forms part of Spain’s state port system.  

Puertos del Estado is the Spanish state-owned public entity responsible for coordinating and overseeing the country’s general-interest port system.

Topics:

Port of Barcelona

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:13

Only 4% of port-sector respondents can prove earnings gains from AI

13:43

Maersk unit and Vietnam’s Hateco plan four-terminal rail freight network

13:27

Chinese and Australian ports target low-carbon boxships on green corridor by 2035

12:13

South Korean terminal operator Dongwon invests $151m in Busan automation

11:36

US oil producer Apache workers strike across seven UK North Sea platforms

11:24

Global seaborne coal exports rebound 3% as LNG disruption lifts Asian demand

11:05

Turkish salvors refloat Liberia-flagged tanker Banda off Istanbul

10:51

Indonesian state ferry Batumandi catches fire off Merak; 460 evacuated

10:35

EU targets shadow fleet with new Arctic maritime security hub

2026 October 20

18:06

Aker BP and Höegh Evi win €223m for Norway CO2 shipping project

17:42

Wärtsilä wins repeat six-engine order for two Brazilian iron ore pusher tugs

17:24

Maersk to carry out first planned drydocking in India

17:16

Singapore maritime centre launches ship carbon capture calculator for EU carbon market

16:40

UK shipowners warn Britain against repeating FuelEU compliance failures

16:37

Greek shipowner Marinakis lines up $930.3m for 11 VLCCs in China and Korea

16:23

Maersk targets full Suez Canal return by March 2027

16:02

Asian refiners turn to Aframaxes and delivered crude as tanker rates hit records

15:48

Antwerp-Bruges port posts strongest container quarter since 2020

14:57

IAA PortNews: NSR sees a 18-percent growth in seaborne traffic in Jan-Sept, 2026

14:30

MOL Techno-Trade launches ship-fed coastal forecasts

13:40

UAE port operator AD Ports cuts emissions intensity 6% as total emissions rise 13%

13:10

15-year-old VLCCs now worth more than newbuildings as rates top $1m a day

12:50

Laden Qatari LNG carrier takes rare Red Sea route to Poland

12:20

Transocean wins $550m in US Gulf contracts for two drillships

11:40

COSCO Shipping Bulk orders 16 more 87,000-dwt grain carriers

11:09

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy to restart dormant shipbuilding line for naval vessel

10:30

EU maritime plan targets multimodal port hubs on Danube-Black Sea corridor

10:10

India inland waterway cargo hits 218m tonnes, beats 2030 target

09:24

EU pushes to keep Russia’s Northern Sea Route open to all shipping

09:20

Maersk-Hapag Gemini launches new Asia-Med service through Suez Canal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news