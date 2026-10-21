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2026 October 21   14:33

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Gothenburg RoRo Terminal cargo volumes rise 5% after infrastructure upgrades

Sweden’s Gothenburg RoRo Terminal increased cargo volumes handled over its quays by 5% year on year in the first half of 2026 after expanding terminal space, rail capacity and berth infrastructure, according to the Port of Gothenburg.  

A 144,000-square-metre expansion completed in 2024 created a larger contiguous operating area behind berths 712 and 713, the port’s biggest expansion since the RoRo terminal opened in the late 1970s.  

The integration of Arken Intermodal Terminal added 65,000 square metres and seven rail tracks, allowing trailers to transfer directly between trains and ships.  

The terminal also completed an 11,000-square-metre cross-docking facility for steel products in 2025 and a 6,000-square-metre covered facility for forest products in 2024.  Its approach channel was widened and deepened during the 2022/2023 dredging season.

Work completed on berth 710 in 2026 extended the quay and added a new ramp, enabling larger ships to use the berth and increasing loading and unloading capacity.  

DFDS and CLdN, the shipping lines making the most calls at the terminal, have deployed larger and more modern vessels on Gothenburg services.  

A green hydrogen refuelling station for trucks and terminal vehicles was established next to the terminal in 2024, while a further upgrade of the eastern quay is planned.  

“The volume growth is a positive indication that this work is paying off,” Gothenburg RoRo Terminal chief executive Maria Franksen said.  The terminal handles trailers and other rolling cargo on routes linking Sweden with freight hubs in the UK and continental Europe. Cargo includes food, forest products, steel, electronics and materials and components for the automotive and engineering industries.  

Across the Port of Gothenburg, RoRo traffic rose 2% to 278,000 units in the first half of 2026 from 272,000 a year earlier, a separate measure from Gothenburg RoRo Terminal’s 5% cargo-volume increase.  

Gothenburg RoRo Terminal AB is a Swedish terminal operating company owned by DFDS and CLdN. It handles more than 6 million tonnes of cargo annually and provides RoRo and rail cargo-handling services.  

DFDS A/S is a Danish transport and logistics company founded in 1866, operating ferry, road, rail and logistics services across Europe, Türkiye and North Africa.  

CLdN is a European group active in shortsea shipping, port operations and multimodal transport. Its history dates to 1929.  

Göteborgs Hamn AB is the municipally owned company responsible for managing and developing the Port of Gothenburg. Its parent is Göteborgs Stadshus AB, wholly owned by the City of Gothenburg.

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Port of Gothenburg

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