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2026 October 21   15:23

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Hapag-Lloyd expects more services to return to Suez Canal

German liner Hapag-Lloyd expects more of its services to return to the Suez Canal, with two Asia-Europe services already using the Egyptian waterway, according to a Suez Canal Authority statement.  

Juan Pablo Richards, Hapag-Lloyd’s regional head for Southern Europe, said the carrier is closely monitoring developments in the Red Sea and maritime safety indicators as it considers adjustments to sailing schedules amid a gradual return of transits through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal.  Further Hapag-Lloyd services are expected to return to the canal in the coming period.  

Richards said: “The Authority is witnessing notable development in the level of services provided to the maritime transport industry.”  He made the comments during talks with Suez Canal Authority chairman Ossama Rabiee at the authority’s headquarters in Ismailia on 21 October.  

Rabiee said: “The Suez Canal is ready to receive the return of various shipping services.” He said the authority has continued developing its navigation services and modernising its fleet to meet customers’ requirements, and expressed hope for a full return of Hapag-Lloyd services.  

The two sides also discussed potential cooperation between the SCA’s Maritime Training and Simulation Academy and Damietta Alliance Container Terminals’ Tahya Misr 1 terminal at Damietta Port to provide training for ship masters. Hapag-Lloyd is a major investor in the terminal.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based German liner shipping group with liner shipping and terminal and infrastructure businesses.  

The Suez Canal Authority is an Egyptian public authority with independent juristic personality. It manages, operates, maintains and develops the Suez Canal.  

Damietta Alliance Container Terminals JSC under the Private Free Zones System operates the Tahya Misr 1 second container terminal at Damietta Port.

Topics:

Suez Canal

Hapag-Lloyd

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