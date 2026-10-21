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2026 October 21   16:24

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DP World deploys 17 automated electric cranes at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

DP World has deployed 17 automated electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes at its South Container Terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port as part of a SAR 210m ($56m) investment, according to a company statement.  

The new AeRTGs cut annual CO2 emissions per crane by about 64% compared with conventional diesel-powered equipment and are intended to increase efficiency and container-handling capacity at the terminal.  

The deployment takes the terminal’s rubber-tyred gantry fleet to 77 cranes. Of these, 50 are electric and automated, accounting for about 65% of the fleet.  The cranes use automation, intelligent positioning and remote-control technology.

Operators control them from dedicated stations, while their fully electric drive systems eliminate direct diesel exhaust emissions during operation and reduce noise.  

The 17 cranes form part of DP World’s $800m modernisation programme at the South Container Terminal. The programme includes infrastructure upgrades, expanded yard capacity and plans to raise annual handling capacity from 3.9m TEU to 5m TEU.  

DP World operates across six continents with more than 125,000 employees. Its activities cover ports and terminals, marine services, logistics and technology.

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