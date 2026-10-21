Dutch inland shippers Amer Shipping and Van de Graaf & Meeusen launch Belgian charterer and order 85-metre newbuild

Dutch inland shipping companies Amer Shipping and Van de Graaf & Meeusen have launched chartering company TriBarge in Antwerp, Belgium, and ordered an 85-metre dry cargo newbuild from Concordia Damen, according to a company statement.

The vessel, to be named Porta Sud, is scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2027. It is intended to operate on major European rivers while retaining access to smaller ports, tributaries and canals.

TriBarge will focus on Belgian and French shippers, chartering inland vessels across the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, German canals and the Moselle, with services extending to Basel. Through Stream Shipping, the joint venture between Amer Shipping and German cooperative MSG eG, the company’s network can also extend to the Black Sea.

TriBarge will handle dry cargo, general cargo and breakbulk.

Amer Shipping supply chain manager Kai Winkelman said 60% of Europe’s dry cargo fleet dates from the 1960s or earlier. The partners plan to invest jointly in new tonnage and work with independent skippers. Devin van Dam will join TriBarge as a chartering broker on 1 November 2026, while an experienced Belgian chartering broker is due to join in Q2 2027. Mitchel van de Graaf is director of TriBarge.

The Porta Sud contract follows Amer Shipping’s late-September order for two additional 110-metre CDS Dry Cargo vessels from Concordia Damen, taking that series to six ships. The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2027 and Q2 2028.

Amer Shipping is a Dutch family-owned inland shipping and chartering company based in Raamsdonksveer, with more than 35 vessels in its own fleet and more than 25 years of shipping experience.

Van de Graaf & Meeusen is a Dutch inland transport and chartering company based in Ridderkerk and established in 1994.

TriBarge is an independent Belgian inland shipping chartering company founded by Amer Shipping and Van de Graaf & Meeusen.

Concordia Damen is a Dutch inland vessel designer and shipbuilder.

Stream Shipping is a joint venture between Amer Shipping and MSG eG, a German inland shipping cooperative.