  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10th Milestone Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”

2026 October 21   17:04

10th Milestone Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”

Moscow, Russia | September 17–18, 2027

Congress 2026

Organized by PortNews, Russia’s leading maritime media group

Set in the historic heart of Moscow—just 500 meters from the Kremlin—the 10th Milestone Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” invites industry leaders to discuss emerging trends in hydraulic engineering construction, dredging, and specialized machinery.

At the core of the Congress business program is the International Forum of Dredging Companies, held annually in Moscow for the past 14 years. Over the years, the event has welcomed all of Europe’s “Big Four” dredging companies—Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul, and Van Oord—while China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) regularly sends its delegations to the Congress.

Each year, the Congress brings together over 400 delegates, uniting major project owners and leading contractors in marine construction, dredging, and subsea engineering.

In 2027, the Congress venue will connect public and private project owners, contractors, design institutes, equipment suppliers, and industry regulators.

Among the delegates are suppliers of high-tech equipment and components, design and engineering consultancies, and specialized maritime universities.

Live streaming and full video recordings of the event are available, along with simultaneous interpretation into Chinese and English.

An evening reception for Congress participants will provide an ideal platform for informal networking. All delegates receive a comprehensive directory of participants with contact details.

To register: snitko@portnews.ru 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

EU selects six maritime projects in €3.4bn net-zero funding round

17:13

Australian fund IFM buys 64% of UK port operator ABP in £10bn-plus deal

16:44

Dutch inland shippers Amer Shipping and Van de Graaf & Meeusen launch Belgian charterer and order 85-metre newbuild

16:24

DP World deploys 17 automated electric cranes at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

15:43

Persian Gulf oil flows top 24m bpd as Hormuz traffic reaches 14m bpd

15:23

Hapag-Lloyd expects more services to return to Suez Canal

14:33

Gothenburg RoRo Terminal cargo volumes rise 5% after infrastructure upgrades

14:13

Only 4% of port-sector respondents can prove earnings gains from AI

13:43

Maersk unit and Vietnam’s Hateco plan four-terminal rail freight network

13:27

Chinese and Australian ports target low-carbon boxships on green corridor by 2035

12:58

Barcelona port lifts cargo 1% as container volumes slip

12:13

South Korean terminal operator Dongwon invests $151m in Busan automation

11:36

US oil producer Apache workers strike across seven UK North Sea platforms

11:24

Global seaborne coal exports rebound 3% as LNG disruption lifts Asian demand

11:05

Turkish salvors refloat Liberia-flagged tanker Banda off Istanbul

10:51

Indonesian state ferry Batumandi catches fire off Merak; 460 evacuated

10:35

EU targets shadow fleet with new Arctic maritime security hub

2026 October 20

18:06

Aker BP and Höegh Evi win €223m for Norway CO2 shipping project

17:42

Wärtsilä wins repeat six-engine order for two Brazilian iron ore pusher tugs

17:24

Maersk to carry out first planned drydocking in India

17:16

Singapore maritime centre launches ship carbon capture calculator for EU carbon market

16:40

UK shipowners warn Britain against repeating FuelEU compliance failures

16:37

Greek shipowner Marinakis lines up $930.3m for 11 VLCCs in China and Korea

16:23

Maersk targets full Suez Canal return by March 2027

16:02

Asian refiners turn to Aframaxes and delivered crude as tanker rates hit records

15:48

Antwerp-Bruges port posts strongest container quarter since 2020

14:57

IAA PortNews: NSR sees a 18-percent growth in seaborne traffic in Jan-Sept, 2026

14:30

MOL Techno-Trade launches ship-fed coastal forecasts

13:40

UAE port operator AD Ports cuts emissions intensity 6% as total emissions rise 13%

13:10

15-year-old VLCCs now worth more than newbuildings as rates top $1m a day

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news