Moscow, Russia | September 17–18, 2027

Congress 2026

Organized by PortNews, Russia’s leading maritime media group

Set in the historic heart of Moscow—just 500 meters from the Kremlin—the 10th Milestone Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” invites industry leaders to discuss emerging trends in hydraulic engineering construction, dredging, and specialized machinery.

At the core of the Congress business program is the International Forum of Dredging Companies, held annually in Moscow for the past 14 years. Over the years, the event has welcomed all of Europe’s “Big Four” dredging companies—Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul, and Van Oord—while China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) regularly sends its delegations to the Congress.

Each year, the Congress brings together over 400 delegates, uniting major project owners and leading contractors in marine construction, dredging, and subsea engineering.

In 2027, the Congress venue will connect public and private project owners, contractors, design institutes, equipment suppliers, and industry regulators.

Among the delegates are suppliers of high-tech equipment and components, design and engineering consultancies, and specialized maritime universities.

Live streaming and full video recordings of the event are available, along with simultaneous interpretation into Chinese and English.

An evening reception for Congress participants will provide an ideal platform for informal networking. All delegates receive a comprehensive directory of participants with contact details.

To register: snitko@portnews.ru