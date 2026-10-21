Australian fund IFM buys 64% of UK port operator ABP in £10bn-plus deal

Australian asset manager IFM Investors has agreed to acquire a 63.88% controlling stake in Associated British Ports, the UK’s largest ports group by tonnage, according to a company statement.

The transaction values ABP at more than £10bn ($13.4bn), although the parties have not disclosed the financial terms.

Canadian pension investor CPP Investments is selling its entire 33.9% holding, while OMERS is selling its entire 30.0% stake.

CPP Investments first invested in ABP in 2015 and OMERS in 2006. The buyer is Global Infraco Haven Bidco Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. Completion is subject to customary shareholder and regulatory approvals, including mandatory regulatory and national-security filings, and is expected in the first half of 2027.

ABP chief executive Henrik L. Pedersen said: “Attracting investment from a fund managed by IFM Investors is a powerful endorsement of our business, our people and our strategy.”

ABP operates 19 facilities across Britain, handles about 25% of UK seaborne trade and provides support for more than half of the country’s offshore wind sector.

IFM Investors is a global asset manager founded and owned by Australian pension funds and UK pension fund Nest. It had about £157bn ($210.2bn) in assets under management as of 30 September 2026 and served more than 900 institutional investors through 16 offices across Australia, Europe, North America and Asia.

Global Infraco Haven Bidco Limited is the acquisition vehicle for the transaction and is indirectly owned by the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund.