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2026 October 21   18:07

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EU selects six maritime projects in €3.4bn net-zero funding round

Six maritime technology projects are among 77 schemes selected for about €3.4bn ($3.82bn) of EU Innovation Fund support across 23 European Economic Area countries, according to a European Commission statement.  

The projects were chosen under the 2025 Net-Zero Technologies call, known as IF25 NZT, and have been invited to prepare grant agreements. Budget, timetable and other terms still have to be finalised with CINEA, with the process expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2027.  

Transport decarbonisation accounts for 27 selected projects seeking €1.3bn ($1.46bn).

Ten innovative transport technology projects are seeking about €277m ($311m), including the six maritime schemes, while eight low-carbon fuel projects are seeking €122m ($137m). Five of those fuel projects identify shipping as a key customer.  

Norwegian company Færder Tankers Norway AS is behind GAFF, a project covering medium-sized gas carriers capable of burning ammonia, LPG or MGO and providing ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering. The proposed chain is designed for up to 1m tonnes of green ammonia per year and more than 1.2m tonnes of CO2e savings over 10 years.  

Ammonia Carriers A/S plans through its RIPPLE project to retrofit four VLACs for ammonia dual-fuel operation.  Finnlines’ FIN-SWE-EC project would add 25 MWh of batteries to each of Finnsirius and Finncanopus, taking installed capacity to about 30 MWh per vessel and targeting a 55% emissions reduction compared with fossil-fuel operation.  

Holland Maas Scheepvaart Beheer VII’s RETRO-EMT project combines onboard CO2 capture, wind-assisted propulsion and efficiency measures on a feeder containership, targeting fuel savings of more than 26%.  

Stillstrom’s OffshoreCharge project covers a 7.5 MVA offshore charger for fully electric service vessels.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s Seatron project would convert an existing 3,500-TEU containership to battery-electric operation on the Bremerhaven-Hamburg-Gothenburg route.  

The selected fuel projects include MGH Energy’s L’Ardoise, targeting 40,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year for shipping alongside 70,000 tonnes of e-kerosene; Musel GreenMet at El Musel for e-methanol and biomethanol; ICODOS’s VICTORIA project in Seville for about 3,800 tonnes per year of RFNBO e-methanol; and XFuel’s CATREF project, designed to convert oily marine waste into recycled marine gas oil meeting ISO 8217.  

The selection does not yet amount to signed grant awards. The projects remain at the grant-agreement preparation stage under the EU Innovation Fund process.

Topics:

European Commission

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