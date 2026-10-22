Greek shipowner Alpha Gas orders first newbuildings in China at Hengli

Greek shipowner Alpha Gas has ordered two 88,000-cbm VLGC/VLAC newbuildings at Hengli Heavy Industries for delivery through 2029, according to TradeWinds.

The deal, concluded in September, marks the Athens-based company’s first newbuilding order in China. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Alpha Gas entered the VLGC/VLAC sector in 2024 with orders at South Korean shipyards. Its active fleet comprises eight LNG carriers and two VLGC/VLACs.

The company took delivery of the 93,000-cbm Energy Pioneer from Hanwha Ocean in May 2026 and the 88,000-cbm Energy Guardian from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in July.

Alpha Gas also has a 93,000-cbm VLGC/VLAC at Hanwha Ocean and an 88,000-cbm VLGC/VLAC at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries scheduled for delivery in 2027. Two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers are under construction at Hanwha Ocean for 2029.

Including the Hengli pair, Alpha Gas’s active fleet and confirmed newbuilding programme total 16 vessels. The order extends the wider Anna Angelicoussis shipping group’s business with Hengli.

Related companies Alpha Bulkers and Pantheon Tankers have also placed newbuilding orders at the Chinese yard.

Alpha Gas S.A. was established in 2012 and has operated from Athens since 2015. The ship-management company provides technical and operational management, crewing, vessel accounting, procurement and newbuilding supervision.

Hengli Heavy Industries is a Chinese shipbuilder based in Dalian.