Red Sea services now account for 63% of Far East-Europe container capacity

Services using the Red Sea now account for 63% of deployed container capacity between the Far East and Europe, according to Alphaliner.

The survey covered the networks of the 10 largest container carriers between 15 September and 15 October 2026 and identified Red Sea transits on 24 of 46 direct Far East-Europe services.

Those services represented 5.50m TEU of the 8.70m TEU deployed on the trade. The share reached about 70% on Far East-Mediterranean services and 58% on Far East-Northern Europe services.

The figures do not mean every sailing on those services uses the Red Sea and Suez Canal in both directions. Some loops transit the Bab el-Mandeb and Red Sea westbound to Europe but return to Asia around the Cape of Good Hope.

CMA CGM maintained some Red Sea and Suez transits, while COSCO Shipping, OOCL, Maersk and MSC subsequently returned vessels to the route. Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are also rebuilding Suez routings through the Gemini Cooperation.

The AE5, AE11, AE12 and ME2 services were set to switch from the Cape of Good Hope to Suez, joining two Gemini services already using the canal.

On 19 October, revised Maersk rotations for ME2 and AE12 also included the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal Authority recorded 276 Maersk-affiliated transits with total net tonnage of 23.3m tonnes from January through September 2026, against 146 transits and 7m tonnes in the same period of 2025.

Premier Alliance carriers HMM, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming were preparing further Red Sea returns, while Evergreen and Israeli carrier ZIM remained the only members of the top 10 yet to resume transits.