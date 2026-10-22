  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Red Sea services now account for 63% of Far East-Europe container capacity

2026 October 22   09:05

shipping

Red Sea services now account for 63% of Far East-Europe container capacity

Services using the Red Sea now account for 63% of deployed container capacity between the Far East and Europe, according to Alphaliner.  

The survey covered the networks of the 10 largest container carriers between 15 September and 15 October 2026 and identified Red Sea transits on 24 of 46 direct Far East-Europe services.  

Those services represented 5.50m TEU of the 8.70m TEU deployed on the trade.  The share reached about 70% on Far East-Mediterranean services and 58% on Far East-Northern Europe services.  

The figures do not mean every sailing on those services uses the Red Sea and Suez Canal in both directions. Some loops transit the Bab el-Mandeb and Red Sea westbound to Europe but return to Asia around the Cape of Good Hope.  

CMA CGM maintained some Red Sea and Suez transits, while COSCO Shipping, OOCL, Maersk and MSC subsequently returned vessels to the route.  Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are also rebuilding Suez routings through the Gemini Cooperation.

The AE5, AE11, AE12 and ME2 services were set to switch from the Cape of Good Hope to Suez, joining two Gemini services already using the canal.  

On 19 October, revised Maersk rotations for ME2 and AE12 also included the Suez Canal.  

The Suez Canal Authority recorded 276 Maersk-affiliated transits with total net tonnage of 23.3m tonnes from January through September 2026, against 146 transits and 7m tonnes in the same period of 2025.  

Premier Alliance carriers HMM, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming were preparing further Red Sea returns, while Evergreen and Israeli carrier ZIM remained the only members of the top 10 yet to resume transits.  

Topics:

Suez Canal

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:02

Italian port Ravenna raises draught to 11 metres at five berths

11:32

Chinese offshore contractor BOMESC expands China berth for 300,000-tonne FPSOs

11:02

South Korean province seeks autonomous ship zone off Geoje for Samsung Heavy trials

10:59

IAA PortNews: Russia may start Leader class icebreakers serial production after 2030, Rosatom's Alexey Likhachev says 

10:42

Essar wins 18.33m-tonne terminal award in India

10:22

Aker BP and Höegh Evi selected for €223m North Sea CO2 grant

08:20

Greek shipowner Alpha Gas orders first newbuildings in China at Hengli

07:32

Guinea’s Simandou could lift bulker tonne-mile demand 10%, Fearnley says

07:24

Panama Canal hits record 521m PC/UMS tons as revenue jumps 16.6%

2026 October 21

18:07

EU selects six maritime projects in €3.4bn net-zero funding round

17:13

Australian fund IFM buys 64% of UK port operator ABP in £10bn-plus deal

17:04

10th Milestone Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”

16:44

Dutch inland shippers Amer Shipping and Van de Graaf & Meeusen launch Belgian charterer and order 85-metre newbuild

16:24

DP World deploys 17 automated electric cranes at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port

15:43

Persian Gulf oil flows top 24m bpd as Hormuz traffic reaches 14m bpd

15:23

Hapag-Lloyd expects more services to return to Suez Canal

14:33

Gothenburg RoRo Terminal cargo volumes rise 5% after infrastructure upgrades

14:13

Only 4% of port-sector respondents can prove earnings gains from AI

13:43

Maersk unit and Vietnam’s Hateco plan four-terminal rail freight network

13:27

Chinese and Australian ports target low-carbon boxships on green corridor by 2035

12:58

Barcelona port lifts cargo 1% as container volumes slip

12:13

South Korean terminal operator Dongwon invests $151m in Busan automation

11:36

US oil producer Apache workers strike across seven UK North Sea platforms

11:24

Global seaborne coal exports rebound 3% as LNG disruption lifts Asian demand

11:05

Turkish salvors refloat Liberia-flagged tanker Banda off Istanbul

10:51

Indonesian state ferry Batumandi catches fire off Merak; 460 evacuated

10:35

EU targets shadow fleet with new Arctic maritime security hub

2026 October 20

18:06

Aker BP and Höegh Evi win €223m for Norway CO2 shipping project

17:42

Wärtsilä wins repeat six-engine order for two Brazilian iron ore pusher tugs

17:24

Maersk to carry out first planned drydocking in India

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news