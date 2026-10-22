Aker BP and Höegh Evi selected for €223m North Sea CO2 grant

Norwegian companies Aker BP and Höegh Evi have been selected for €223m ($250.5m) of EU Innovation Fund support for the Atlas ship-based CO2 transport and storage project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to a company statement.

Atlas is designed to transport captured CO2 from European export hubs on dedicated low-pressure carriers to an offshore storage site in the Norwegian North Sea. The liquefied CO2 will be transferred directly from the ships into subsea infrastructure and injected into a saline aquifer more than 2,000 metres below the seabed, removing the need for a conventional offshore receiving platform.

The project is initially designed to handle 6m tonnes of CO2 per year, with capacity to expand beyond 10m tonnes annually.

The EXL011 storage licence is operated by Aker BP with an 80% interest. ORLEN Upstream Norway holds the remaining 20%, while Höegh Evi is responsible for the maritime transport solution.

The partners are targeting a final investment decision in 2028 and first CO2 injection in 2031. The €223m ($250.5m) support remains subject to the project reaching final investment decision.

Atlas is among 77 projects selected for about €3.4bn ($3.82bn) of support under the EU’s 2025 Innovation Fund call. The project also appears under the identifier ASTOR — ATLAS STORAGE and holds EU Project of Mutual Interest status as PMI 13.17.

The selected projects have been invited to prepare grant agreements with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, meaning the final funding contracts have not yet been signed.

Aker BP is a Norwegian oil and gas company focused on exploration, development and production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Its operated field centres include Valhall, Ula, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv, and it is a partner in Johan Sverdrup.

Höegh Evi is a Norwegian floating energy infrastructure company with nearly a century of maritime history and more than 50 years of experience in floating LNG infrastructure.