Guinea’s Simandou could lift bulker tonne-mile demand 10%, Fearnley says

Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project could add 9% to 10% to global dry bulk tonne-mile demand at full production as shipments ramp up faster than expected, according to TradeWinds.

Fearnley Securities shipping equity analyst Fredrik Dybwad estimates Simandou volumes have reached 19.3m tonnes so far this year, nearly matching MySteel’s full-year 2026 forecast of 20m tonnes. The current pace equates to an annualised rate of about 63m tonnes.

Fearnley expects Simandou to reach its planned 120m-tonne annual capacity during 2028, around two years earlier than prevailing market expectations. At full output, the project alone could increase dry bulk tonne-mile demand by 9% to 10% without any growth in other cargoes. Scheduled dry bulk fleet growth through 2028 is about 9.3%.

The impact is expected to be strongest for Newcastlemax and capesize bulkers, with higher employment for the largest vessels potentially filtering down into smaller dry bulk segments. Simandou’s two operators produced 1.14m tonnes of iron ore between 5 and 11 October.

Baowu Winning Consortium Simandou accounted for 936,494 tonnes and SimFer for 207,975 tonnes. Operations began in November 2025, followed by the first international ore shipment in December. The project combines two mining operations with more than 600 km of railway and port infrastructure designed for exports of up to 120m tonnes a year.

The longer voyage from Guinea to Asian steel markets increases vessel employment compared with Australian iron ore shipments to Asia, amplifying the tonne-mile impact of additional Simandou volumes. Capesize five-route time-charter average forward freight agreements for October, November and December stood at about $33,000, $35,000 and $36,000 per day, respectively.

Contracts for 2027 were around $31,800 per day, against Fearnley’s 2027 capesize rate estimate of $30,000 per day.

Fearnley Securities is an Oslo-based independent investment bank within the Astrup Fearnley Group, providing investment banking, brokerage and research services.