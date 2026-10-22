Chinese offshore contractor BOMESC expands China berth for 300,000-tonne FPSOs

A RMB152.4m ($22.8m) expansion of Chinese offshore engineering contractor BOMESC’s waterfront facilities at Tianjin Port will create capacity to handle FPSOs of up to 300,000 tonnes, according to procurement plans published by Tianjin BOMESC Offshore Engineering on 20 October.

Construction and supervision tenders are planned for November. The project will add 315 metres of waterfront, taking the berth frontage covered by the development to 615 metres. The scheme will unlock the existing No. 2 berth’s reserved capability to handle a 300,000-tonne FPSO and add a new 315-metre berth immediately to the south.

The new berth is designed for one 300,000-tonne FPSO or two 150,000-tonne FPSOs. It will also handle materials and components used for FPSO outfitting and module construction, with annual cargo throughput of about 95,000 tonnes of steel, building materials and other general cargo.

Tianjin BOMESC published a second public-participation notice for the No. 2 berth expansion in September as the project moved through environmental review. The subsidiary also signed a RMB1.6bn to RMB2.1bn ($239.6m to $314.5m) contract with Single Buoy Moorings Inc in September covering the design, procurement and fabrication of FPSO topside modules.

The FPSO is destined for South America, with BOMESC’s work scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028.

BOMESC Offshore Engineering Co Ltd, founded in 1996 and based in Tianjin, is an engineering, procurement and construction contractor serving offshore oil and gas, FPSO, LNG, mining and related industrial projects. Its fabrication resources cover about 760,000 square metres and include deep-water waterfront facilities.

Tianjin BOMESC Offshore Engineering is a wholly owned subsidiary of BOMESC.