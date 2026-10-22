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2026 October 22   12:02

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Italian port Ravenna raises draught to 11 metres at five berths

Italy’s Port of Ravenna has opened five commercial berths to ships drawing up to 11 metres on a trial basis after dredging and quay upgrades, according to a port authority statement.  

Ordinance 139/2026, issued by Ravenna port commander Maurizio Tattoli, took effect on 20 October 2026 and increases the previous maximum draught of 10.80 metres for qualifying calls.  

The trial applies to the Bunge, Italterminali, Marcegaglia Vecchia, Eurodocks and Trattaroli Ovest berths.  Ships using the deeper draught must enter in daylight, with a favourable tide and two pilots on board for the manoeuvre. The maritime authority can impose additional restrictions.  

The two-pilot requirement is intended to provide closer control of a vessel’s alignment through the port entrance while new navigation buoys are installed along the outer approach channel. The trial will be assessed before any decision is taken on making the 11-metre draught permanent.  The increased draught follows dredging and quay adaptation carried out during the first phase of the Ravenna Port Hub development.  

An extra 20 centimetres of draught can allow a 200-metre ship to carry more than 1,500 tonnes of additional cargo.  

Francesco Benevolo, president of the North-Central Adriatic Sea Port System Authority, has set a 12.5-metre draught as the next target as work continues to expand access for larger and more heavily loaded ships.  

The ordinance is the fourth measure in the past year to increase the operating capability of Ravenna’s berths as dredging progresses.  

The North-Central Adriatic Sea Port System Authority manages the Port of Ravenna. The channel port extends for more than 11 km and has 22 private terminals and about 14 km of operational quays. Ravenna is a core port on the European Union’s TEN-T network.

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