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2026 October 22   13:12

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Spain’s Santander port launches €0.8m design tender to deepen berth to 13 metres

Spain’s Santander Port Authority has launched a design tender worth €803,125 ($901,900) to deepen its Raos 5 berth from 10 metres to 13 metres, according to a port statement.  

The tender covers a 15-month services contract, with three months for preparation of the construction design and 12 months for technical assistance during the works.  The procurement is PI 87/26, file 2699/2026. The Spanish notice was published on 18 October and the related EU tender carries publication number 721895-2026. Bids close on 17 November.  

The base tender budget is €663,739.55 ($745,400) excluding VAT, or €803,124.86 ($901,900) including VAT. Its estimated value is €796,487.46 ($894,400).  

The scope includes reviews of existing information and mapping, topographic and bathymetric surveys, a geotechnical campaign, engineering calculations, dredging and environmental documentation, BIM, plans and budgets, and health, safety and waste-management studies.  

Technical assistance during construction will cover on-site control and monitoring, health and safety coordination and BIM support.  Port president César Díaz said the deeper berth would increase berthing capacity and give the infrastructure greater operational flexibility.  

The Raos 5 project will complement the neighbouring Raos 6 berth, a 212-metre multipurpose facility for solid bulk and general cargo with a design depth of 12 metres. The Raos 6 project represents an investment of €22.8m ($25.6m).  

Santander Port Authority is the state-owned public body responsible for managing the Port of Santander in Cantabria, northern Spain. The port lists Raos 5 as a 335-metre public berth used for bulk sodium sulphate, other bulk cargoes and general cargo.

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