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2026 October 22   10:42

ports

Essar wins 18.33m-tonne terminal award in India

Indian port operator Essar Ports has won a letter of award to build and operate an 18.33m-tonne-per-year multipurpose cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra in Kandla, Gujarat, under a planned 30-year build-operate-transfer concession, according to a company statement.  

The project is valued at ₹22.7606bn (₹2,276.06 crore; about $241.1m). Essar Ports is set to invest ₹15.5257bn (₹1,552.57 crore; about $164.4m), while Deendayal Port Authority will contribute ₹7.2349bn (₹723.49 crore; about $76.6m) for common infrastructure.  

Essar won the global competitive tender with a royalty bid of ₹61 (about $0.65) per tonne.  

The terminal will have four 300-metre berths with a combined quay length of 1,200 metres and will accommodate capesize ships of up to 170,000 dwt with drafts of up to 18 metres.  

Deendayal Port Authority will provide dredging of the access channel, berth pockets and turning circles, as well as a common approach road. Commercial operations are expected by 2031.  Its existing dry-cargo berths are operating at more than 90% occupancy, compared with an indicated ideal level of 70%.  

DPA chairman Sushil Kumar Singh handed the award to Essar Group operating partner for infrastructure V. Srinivasan and Essar Ports chief executive Ashish Rajgarhia.  

“The Tuna-Tekra project marks a defining moment for Essar Ports as we embark on a new journey to rebuild and expand our ports business,” Rajgarhia said.  

The latest tender was launched in 2025 after two earlier attempts failed to produce an award. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Vedanta, Essar Ports and Gautam Freight submitted initial bids, with Essar and Vedanta advancing to the price-bid stage. Essar’s price bid was opened on 24 April 2026.  

Essar Ports is part of India’s Essar Group. It says it has developed and operated 168m tonnes per year of port capacity and monetised 148m tonnes per year, while its current portfolio totals about 60m tonnes per year across India, Indonesia and the UK. DP World is developing a separate container terminal at Tuna Tekra.

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