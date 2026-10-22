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2026 October 22   11:02

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South Korean province seeks autonomous ship zone off Geoje for Samsung Heavy trials

South Korea’s South Gyeongsang Province has applied to designate waters off Geoje Island as an autonomous-ship operating area, a move that would allow Samsung Heavy Industries to continue sea trials after its regulatory sandbox exemption expires at the end of 2026, according to a provincial statement.  

The application, filed with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on October 19, covers coastal waters linking Hansan, Gajo and Chilcheon islands. A decision is expected by the end of 2026.  

Samsung Heavy is testing a 24-tonne, 12-metre autonomous vessel off Geoje under an exemption granted in 2024. The vessel cost KRW 2bn ($1.51m) to develop and uses autonomous systems for engine and steering control, route tracking and collision avoidance, together with situational awareness based on vision AI and sensor fusion.  

South Gyeongsang held a briefing on October 19 at the Goseong branch of its Fisheries Safety Technology Institute with local governments, the Korea Coast Guard and fisheries cooperatives. The session covered Samsung Heavy’s technology and the procedure for designating the operating area.  

The proposed zone is intended to avoid interference with fishing, leisure activity and commercial shipping and logistics.  Gu Byeong-yeol, head of South Gyeongsang Province’s Marine and Port Division, said the province would work with relevant organisations to secure the designation and support autonomous-vessel technology development and related industry.  

Under Article 9 of South Korea’s Act on the Promotion of Development and Commercialization of Autonomous Ships, the minister of oceans and fisheries can designate, amend or abolish autonomous-ship operating areas. Safety assessments and operating approvals are handled separately by the ministry and relevant specialist organisations.  

Samsung Heavy demonstrated its Samsung Autonomous Ship system in 2025 on a 15,000-TEU Evergreen containership sailing between Oakland in the US and Kaohsiung in Taiwan.  

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., established in 1974, builds commercial ships and offshore facilities and develops autonomous-navigation and low- and zero-carbon vessel technologies. It posted 2025 sales of KRW 10.65tn ($8.02bn) and had 10,646 employees at year-end.  

Topics:

autonomous shipping

Samsung Heavy Industries

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