Panama Canal hits record 521m PC/UMS tons as revenue jumps 16.6%

Panama Canal tonnage hit a record 521m PC/UMS tons in fiscal 2026 as transits and revenue climbed, according to a Panama Canal Authority statement.

The result beat the previous record of 518.8m PC/UMS tons set in fiscal 2022 and was 6.5% above the 489.2m recorded in fiscal 2025.

The canal handled 13,951 transits in the year to September, up 4.1% from 13,404 a year earlier. Revenue jumped 16.6% to 6.6bn balboas ($6.6bn), although the financial figures remain unaudited. Neopanamax locks accounted for 52.2% of total PC/UMS tonnage, with volume through the locks increasing 8.2%.

The canal recorded 10,394 Panamax-lock transits and 3,557 Neopanamax-lock crossings. Containerships were the largest segment by number of transits at 2,921. LNG carrier transits rose to 118 from 61, while LPG carrier crossings increased 8% to 1,950.

Chemical tanker transits climbed 16.2% to 2,578 and tanker crossings rose 16.4% to 517. Dry bulk carrier transits fell 4.2% to 2,137. Physical cargo volume, which is separate from the PC/UMS vessel-tonnage measure, increased to 280.6m long tons from 262.3m. The canal maintained a maximum draft of 50 feet throughout the dry season.

Administrator Ilya Espino de Marotta said the waterway was “a facilitator of international maritime trade” by offering users a reliable and safe route. Daily transits were temporarily increased from 36 to 41 before El Niño-related drought conditions forced capacity reductions. Improved rainfall and water-saving measures later allowed the restoration of the Last-Minute Reservation service for vessels using the Panamax locks.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law entity of the Republic of Panama responsible for administering, operating, maintaining and modernising the Panama Canal. Panama assumed full responsibility for the waterway on 31 December 1999.