IAA PortNews: Russia may start Leader class icebreakers serial production after 2030, Rosatom's Alexey Likhachev says 

The Leader class nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya scheduled for launching in February 2028

Photo by IAA PortNews

Serial construction of Leader-class nuclear-powered icebreakers could begin after 2030, Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Corporation's Director General, said in an interview with VGTRK.

The Rossiya, a nuclear-powered icebreaker of this class is currently in the final stages of construction, he added.

Project 22220 icebreakers are currently in serial production.

The Leader class (Project 10510) 120 MW vessels being built to the RS class are the most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers in the world. The vessels were designed to enable year-round escort of ship convoys on the Northern Sea Route (NSR). They are able to sail through 4-meter-thick ice. Their service will significantly boost cargo traffic along this strategically vital Arctic artery.

The class key particulars: breadth at the DWL — 46 m; depth to the upper deck — 18.7 m; draft at the DWL — 13 m; and minimum operational draft — 12 m.

TheRossiya icebreaker featuring a 120 MW propulsion plant, will be the first of Leader class nuclear-powered vessels of Project 10510 (LK-120Ya, “Lider”). The keel-laying ceremony was held July 6, 2020. Rosatom State Corporation was named as the shipbuilding program state contractor, with Atomflot as the developer. Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Krai based Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex LLC was chosen at the sole contractor.

Key particulars: LOA: 209.2 m; DLWL: 200 m; Breadth overall: 47.7 m; Draft: 13 meters. The icebreaker will be powered by two RITM-400 reactors. The vessel will be the largest and most powerful icebreaker in the world, capable of breaking 4-meter-thick ice and make a 50-meter-wide channel. The icebreaker will provide year-round escort for large vessels in the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).