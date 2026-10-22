IAA PortNews: Imports boost FCDL's box shipping between Russia and China by 31% in Jan-Sept, 2026

The FESCO China direct service comprises four regular shipping lines connecting Commercial Sea Port of Vladivostok (VMTP) with major Chinese ports

Credit: FESCO Group

Containerships operating on the FESCO China Direct Line (FCDL) shipping service transported 259,000 TEUs in January-September, 2026, which is a 31-percent growth year-on-year, FESCO press office said.

"Imports showed a 72-percent increase remaining the main growth driver. As imports have shifted toward the Far East, we have adapted the FCDL service by flexibly managing our fleet composition, increasing transport capacity, and optimizing operations," FESCO said.

The service comprises four regular lines connecting Commercial Sea Port of Vladivostok (VMTP) with major Chinese ports, including Shanghai, Ningbo, Dalian, Rizhao, Lianyungang, Yantian, Nansha, and others.

In November, the Group plans to increase the service's total transport capacity to over 7,000 TEUs a week.

About FESCO Group

FESCO is one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Russia with assets in the field of port, railway and integrated logistics business. Diversified portfolio of assets of FESCO allows to carry out door-to-door delivery of cargo and to control all stages of the intermodal transport chain. Most operations of the Group are concentrated in the Far East of Russia which allows FESCO to gain additional advantages from participating in the dynamically growing volumes of trade operations between Russia and countries of Asia. FESCO is the leader in carrying out container transportation via the Russian Far East.