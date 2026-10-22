FuelEU pooling nearly triples bio-LNG share for Dutch bunker supplier Titan

FuelEU Maritime pooling nearly tripled the share of liquefied biomethane in Dutch bunker supplier Titan’s methane deliveries to 19.1% in 2025 from 6.5% in 2024, according to a company analysis.

Titan modelled compliance for an 8,000-TEU containership trading between Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg and Algeciras and consuming about 18,000 tonnes of LNG-equivalent fuel annually, all within the scope of FuelEU Maritime. It compared a fuel-oil baseline, grey LNG and a 30% liquefied biomethane, or LBM, blend.

The fuel-oil case is already in deficit in 2025, with penalties rising from about €2.2m ($2.5m) to €17m ($19.1m) by 2040 as FuelEU targets tighten.

LNG generates more than 11,700 tonnes of CO2-equivalent overcompliance a year in 2025 and remains compliant through 2035. From 2040, a typical 15% LBM blend restores compliance, while a 30% blend can lift the annual surplus above 34,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

Titan calculated gross transferable compliance value of about €3.4m to €5.1m ($3.8m to $5.7m) a year, based on an indicative market range of €100 to €150 ($112 to $168) per tonne of CO2 equivalent. The model uses FuelEU Maritime’s default well-to-wake emissions factor and a penalty rate of €2,400 ($2,693) per tonne of VLSFO energy equivalent.

“Pooling effectively converts over-achieving emissions performance targets into a tradable or allocatable asset,” commercial director Grégoire Hartig said. Hartig said demand from operators seeking FuelEU overcompliance had contributed to the rise in LBM deliveries. He added that LBM prices had been high so far in 2026, although Titan expected an improvement in the second half.

Commercial manager Maro Varvate said pooling allows operators to “target and sequence decarbonisation investments pragmatically”, upgrading selected vessels while maintaining compliance across a wider fleet.

Titan also challenged the EU’s default well-to-tank emissions factor for LNG of 18.5 gCO2e/MJ. It cited a Rystad Energy assessment putting the global well-to-tank emissions intensity of LNG bunker fuel in 2024 at 13.9 gCO2e/MJ.

The supplier argued that a generic default factor provides little compliance or financial incentive for shipowners to select engines with lower methane slip or LNG from lower-emission supply chains. Titan’s first year managing its own FuelEU pool, covering several hundred vessels, has been verified by DNV.

Titan Clean Fuels is incorporated under Dutch law and has its head office in Amsterdam. It is part of Molgas Energy Group, a European downstream LNG and renewable-gas supplier serving industrial, road-transport and marine customers.

Rystad Energy is an energy research and business-intelligence company.

DNV is an independent assurance and risk-management organisation whose activities include maritime classification.