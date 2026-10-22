EPS names first ammonia dual-fuel newbuild for Singapore flag

Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has named the 93,000-cbm Terra Clove, the first ammonia dual-fuel commercial newbuild to be registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships, at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea, according to an MPA statement.

The very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) is also EPS’ first ammonia dual-fuelled vessel. It is fitted with Everllence’s first commercial ammonia dual-fuelled two-stroke marine engine, which completed factory acceptance testing in April 2026.

Terra Clove is the first of two such vessels being built by HHI for EPS under a collaboration launched in June 2022 by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), EPS, HHI and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). Both ships will be registered under the Singapore flag.

Designed to carry ammonia as cargo and use it as propulsion fuel, Terra Clove has specialised ammonia fuel-handling, containment and safety systems. Delivery is expected in November 2026 after sea trials.

MPA reviewed the design against relevant International Maritime Organization guidelines, participated in hazard identification and operability studies and provided guidance on ammonia detection, fuel-system safety and emissions management. It also shared experience from earlier ammonia trials to support onboard safety procedures and crew preparedness.

Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore private company limited by shares whose principal activity is ship management.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean heavy-industry company active in shipbuilding, offshore and energy, and engines and machinery.