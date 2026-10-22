MSC launches standalone China-Singapore-Indonesia service

MSC has launched a new standalone service linking China, Singapore and Indonesia, according to a company statement.

The Jasmine service was announced on 21 October 2026. Its first vessel will be MSC WIND II on voyage HF645A, with the ship expected to arrive in Shanghai on 4 November 2026.

The full rotation is Shanghai-Ningbo-Shekou-Singapore-Surabaya-Semarang-Singapore-Shanghai.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA is a Swiss-registered global container shipping and logistics company headquartered in Geneva. The company is independent and family-owned and has a global network of more than 675 offices.